EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP-- Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department have teamed up with high school alumni to help current students avoid opioid addiction from the start.
The new interactive opioid awareness program, known as "Not even once," features instructors, who are all EHT alumni, that educate and inform students about the dangers of abusing opioids.
"They take great pride in their alma mater and want to make a difference in the battle against opioid abuse," township police stated in a news release.
Police said that they chose the title because it is the common theme amongst heroin users who say they wish they never used it, “Not even once.”
According to the release, the idea for the program and the curriculum was developed by members of the Manchester Twp. Police Department in Ocean County.
EHT Police Officers Eddie Bertino, Ron Koons, Tom Rizzotte, and Jeremiah Simmons completed the NEO Instructor Training in 2018. They then adapted the curriculum to be presented in Egg Harbor Township.
The program, which started on Jan. 7, is being presented to seniors during their health and physical education classes and will continue through mid-March.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.