The opioid and heroin epidemic has largely taken over headlines, front pages and general public interest, and rightly so — related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the past five years.
But another dangerous drug, methamphetamine, has been silently and steadily cropping up in communities already hit hard by addiction, and experts say it’s created a unique situation in South Jersey counties where the presence of the drug is becoming stronger.
“It’s concerning, because in just two years, we know how bad fentanyl and the opioid crisis became, so we’re concerned with this also out there,” said Chief Paul Skill of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cape May County saw two methamphetamine cases in 2015, Skill said. It then had 50 cases last year, the majority of which he said involved the distribution or possession of crystal meth, an addictive stimulant that can cause hyperactivity, irregular heart rate, delusions and aggressiveness.
The spike in South Jersey cases mimics a nationwide increased presence and accessibility of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Kolen, assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division, said expert sources have identified a boom in production of methamphetamine in Mexico at high purity rates.
Instead of seeing cases linked to local “mom and pop” meth production, Timothy McMahon, special agent public information officer for the DEA's New Jersey Division, said the drugs today are mostly being shipped or brought in from superlabs in Mexico.
The demand for the drug in New Jersey remains small, Kolen said, but the pure quality of the drug combined with a cheap selling price may make it appealing to street sellers and buyers.
Kolen said while there are some meth cases in northern parts of the state, larger numbers are concentrated in southern counties like Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Camden.
“Parts of South Jersey have larger rural, migrant areas,” he said. “So with a very small group of people with connections to Mexico, it’s created more opportunities for (drug) cartels to use and infiltrate those lines of communications.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 17,846 pounds of methamphetamine at or near border entry points in fiscal 2012. That increased to more than 60,800 pounds in fiscal 2017, federal statistics show.
Skill said local law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s Narcotics Task Force have worked with the DEA and FBI to target methamphetamine distribution and keep the trend from spreading.
“In the early 2000s, we saw it come up a bit, and then after, you didn’t hear about it as much,” Skill said, “but we saw the reports on what they were seeing at the border, so that gives us an idea of what’s coming in.”
Though the local magnitude of methamphetamine use is still relatively small, there’s been a change in user population, Kolen said.
“We have heroin users or opiate addicts who are now using this crystal meth,” he said. “They may be people trying to stay off heroin. They may use it to stop some withdrawal symptoms and fight through ‘opiate sickness,’ or because it’s cheaper and they’re using it just as another drug.”
Lt. Steven J. O’Neill Jr., Organized Crime Bureau commander at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, said local narcotics units have kept an eye on the situation and work with the DEA and state laboratories to test substances they seize or find.
With the growth of fentanyl, and the ever-changing combinations of drugs that are being made and sold, O’Neill, who has been in law enforcement for 23 years, said methamphetamine has become one more concern among law enforcement in the drug epidemic.
“It definitely has changed over the years, and not for better,” he said.
