BRIDGETON — A person has been charged with disorderly conduct after hosting a gathering of more than 10 people in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate, the police said.

At 7:49 p.m. Sunday, city police responded to the 100 block of Irving Avenue for a report of a group of people, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers found more than 10 people, according to the post. The host was not identified.

Murphy on March 21 signed an executive order mandating sweeping restrictions on gatherings and businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While residents are allowed to leave their homes for groceries, trips to the pharmacy, for outdoor exercise and other essential activities, Murphy urged people to maintain a safe distance between themselves and others.

A disorderly persons charge carries up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine, or both.