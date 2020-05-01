SEA ISLE CITY — Last year, a driver struck a pedestrian and fled in the resort.
Police tracked down the culprit but realized video of the incident would have meant a quicker resolution.
That's when they started looking into a relationship with the Ring video doorbell company.
On March 30, the Sea Isle Police Department became one of nearly 100 departments in the state to sign onto Amazon's Ring app, giving them access to publicly posted video from homeowners and the ability to request footage in the pursuit of criminal investigations.
"We’re very confident that it’s going to be an asset to the Sea Isle department to keep our community safer," Chief Thomas McQuillen said.
The Ring doorbell detects motion and notifies residents via an app on their phone when an individual approaches their door. The event is recorded for later viewing, and the user can hear and speak to whomever is in sight of the camera.
The doorbell comes with access to Ring's Neighbors App, a digital neighborhood watch. Users share footage of suspicious individuals and incidents and receive alerts from their local police if the department is a member.
"We had two virtual meetings," McQuillen said. "They showed what the product did. It was an easy sell because it’s a free program and voluntary for the public."
When a crime is committed, officers can log into the app and view publicly posted footage. They can also request video from users within a defined geographical area and time frame.
"About a week prior to going live, we had a string of vehicle burglaries," said Detective Nick Giordano, the Sea Isle department's primary contact for the Neighbors app program. "As soon as we went live, I was able to go onto the Neighbors app and request any video footage they may have collected. I posted at 8:30 in the morning, and a few hours later I had five messages regarding it."
Sea Isle isn't alone in looking to the Ring program. Vineland joined in February, and Bridgeton is interested.
Bridgeton police are rolling out a new website to help local businesses and residents connect to the department. Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. views Ring footage as one potential aspect of it.
"That would help us immensely to look at certain areas where crime occurs," Gaimari said. "Obviously it helps protect the resident’s house, but things are happening on the streets."
Seeking out video footage of a crime is routine for Bridgeton officers. The chief cited as an example the 2018 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo by a stray bullet while she slept in bed.
The first of four suspects was found guilty in February, and Gaimari said video footage was crucial in piecing together the events surrounding the incident.
"You can have witnesses tell you something, but it (video) corroborates that," Gaimari said. "It supports that person. That seems to be what criminal justice is leaning towards these days."
The federal government and the American Civil Liberties Union have raised concerns about Amazon's growing list of contracts across the nation. The company is working with more than 1,200 jurisdictions. Ninety-five cities signed on just in April.
The House of Representatives launched an investigation in February demanding information about those relationships, while the ACLU is concerned that the world's third largest company has built a private national surveillance network and opened it to authorities.
It argues that control of users' footage on the cloud is opaque; that Ring dictates what police communicate to their communities by requiring final say over public announcements; and that citizens can mistake requests for commands to turn over footage.
Brett Harris, a corporate transactional attorney representing businesses and nonprofits with a focus on technology who practices out of Woodbridge, Middlesex County, said nothing about the Amazon-police relationships are inherently illegal. The issue is transparency between the public and their institutions.
"Technology is here and it’s in our world and it’s evolving," Harris said. "What's important is for people to understand the impacts to personal privacy posed by that technology; whether the laws go far enough to regulate how these companies use the massive amounts of information they’ve acquired; and to promote use of technology to make society better."
Ring's terms of use are defined by the company. Its privacy policy states Ring will only share footage with police if necessary, but it's free to change those terms. Currently users have to opt in, but that could also change. Harris said people often people don't pay attention to the fine print.
Harris thinks many people aren't aware that by using technology, their privacy may be at risk or diminished.
"That’s why I think it’s incumbent for the government to set up laws or (for) industry to set up standards so people understand what’s happening with their data," Harris said. "You don’t need government regulation if you have industry buy-in."
Sea Isle police said they shared their public information release with Ring but did so out of consideration for the relationship and not as a requirement. They have also taken steps to control who has access to their Neighbors app portal.
"We’re keeping access to it strictly to our detective bureau," Giordano said. "I can’t just go on and say I need security footage from such and such date. I have to create a case. If they don’t respond, nothing happens."
When a detective in Sea Isle posts a request, it includes their name, the case number and the date and time period they're interested in. If pertinent footage is submitted, it's downloaded on a disk and submitted into evidence.
"Once we get it we treat it like any other piece of evidence," McQuillen said. "Like if it was a knife from a case, it has the same requirements for discovery."
The wording of police requests is left to individual detectives. McQuillen said a resident confusing a request for footage as a command would be unfortunate.
"We try to be as transparent and upfront as possible," McQuillen said. "We’re not starting out to try to sneak anything by anybody. We’re looking at this strictly as a beneficial tool to help us solve cases."
Giordano sees the app as a better way to do the same work they've always done.
"It’s pretty much taking an old school approach of knocking on doors to a new age technology," Giordano said. "I can make a post and reach people in a half-mile area in five minutes when it would take me two shifts at work to get to all those people."
