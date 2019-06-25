ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday after a crash injured two drivers and closed a section of Route 30 for almost two hours.
Officers responded to Route 30 at the traffic light near Clayton’s Self Storage at 8:12 p.m. for a crash that involved four cars, three of which sustained heavy damage.
Police said the initial cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.
One car that was traveling west flipped over the center median and landed in the eastbound lane, police said.
A second car, which police said was driven by Juan Ortiz-Diaz, 31, of Pleasantville, was traveling east and ended up in the westbound lane.
Two drivers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Ortiz-Diaz was arrested and charged with assault by auto, DWI and multiple motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons.
The road was closed in both directions while the cars were towed and the road was cleaned of debris, police said.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Eric Knuttel. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
