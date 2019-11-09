ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman and a man from Galloway Township were arrested Thursday after an eight-week investigation into credit card fraud and theft, police said.
On Sept. 12, the owner of City Wide Towing in the 2400 block of Fairmount Avenue contacted police about an employee, William Reyes, who was fraudulently using personal information from AAA Roadside Assistance customers in Atlantic and Cape May counties, city police said in a news release. Reyes was using customers' credit cards and creating fake accounts on websites, police said.
When the owner found out about it, he fired Reyes, police said.
Detective Ann McGlynn of the department's Financial Crimes Unit investigated, inspecting the office computer and other resources, and found there were at least 20 victims, police said. Reyes was buying clothing, shoes, jewelry and car parts, police said.
McGlynn found two addresses where the items were sent to and a second person involved, Alexander Rosario, police said.
On Thursday, police executed simultaneous search warrants at a home in the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City and Federal Court in Galloway, police said.
At the Kentucky Avenue home, detectives arrested Reyes and Elizabeth Cruz and recovered evidence of known purchases, police said. At Federal Court, detectives arrested Rosario and recovered evidence as well as 115 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with distributing drugs and more than $22,000 in cash.
Reyes, 44, was charged with identity theft, credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, conspiracy and money laundering.
Cruz, 47, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Rosario, 39, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were released on summonses with a future court date.
Anyone who used AAA Roadside Assistance in Atlantic or Cape May counties from 2016 to now and experienced suspicious credit card activity can call police at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete Saturday during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fans cheer on their favorites during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete as they dance during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jennifer Aydin, one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, was one of the judges for Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Suzette Charles was one of the hosts of Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Paula Hartman, of Margate, gets prepped by Patti, Delsordo, of Northfields, before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The dancers and judges later before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dancers start the show at Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete as they dance during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Carol Maccri, of Brigantine, and Joe Jingoli, practice their dance routine before competing. The duo was the Top Fundraisers of the Night. The couple also won the People's Choice award.
PressofAC.com.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancers start the show at Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Paula Hartman, of Margate, and Raphael Souza, of Mays Landing, practice their dance routine before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
