EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two township residents have been charged with animal cruelty in the death of a dog authorities say starved to death.
Trent Brewer, 22, and Oniesha Noble, 23, were charged with third-degree animal cruelty and causing bodily injury resulting in death by failing to provide necessary care to a 2-year-old female pit bull named Gucci, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
Police on Sunday responded to a complaint of a dog tied up with no protective shelter at a home on Booker Avenue.
Officers found Gucci dead and tied to an outdoor shed on the property. An animal necropsy was performed and found the dog died of starvation and malnourishment, as Gucci had begun to eat toxic mulch found near where she was tied up.
Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and township police went back to the home Thursday and arrested Brewer without incident. Noble turned herself in to police.
Brewer was lodged in the Atlantic County jail, and Noble was released on a summons.
Incidents of animal abuse are to be reported to local police departments. Anyone with further information on this case can call police at 609-927-5200.
