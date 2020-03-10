LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A residence here was being used to store and distribute heroin and methamphetamine, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
On Feb. 21, detectives from the prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department searched a home and seized about 18 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.
John Sharpe, 35, and Tara Giberson, 34, were charged with possession of methamphetamine in an amount greater than one-half ounce but less than 5 ounces with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharpe was taken to the Ocean County jail and then released. Giberson is in the jail on an unrelated pending matter, Billhimer said.
