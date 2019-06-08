MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured after two Egg Harbor Township men who had been drinking and driving ATVs crashed into each other Friday night, police said.
James Kraus, 42, and Aaron Kraus, 20, both of Egg Harbor Township, were operating two ATVs about 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Columbia Road, police said. James Kraus had a 14-year-old passenger, while Aaron Kraus had a 16-year-old passenger.
The men ran into each other, police said, sending one of the ATVs off the road and into a tree.
The 14-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries, while James Kraus suffered moderate injuries, police said. Both were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
The 16-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, police said.
Charges for driving under the influence and traffic offenses are pending, police said.
