ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old city man was shot early Saturday morning.
At 1:16 a.m., patrol officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in 500 block of Connecticut Avenue, according to a news release from city police. There, they found a man who had been shot.
CAMDEN — A Millville man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison for threatening to mu…
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, who police said was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text information to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday for burglarizing a home on Virginia Avenue…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.