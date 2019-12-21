AC police stock
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old city man was shot early Saturday morning.

At 1:16 a.m., patrol officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in 500 block of Connecticut Avenue, according to a news release from city police. There, they found a man who had been shot.

Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, who police said was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text information to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments