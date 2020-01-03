GALLOWAY — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a car crash on the White Horse Pike, police said.
About 7:07 p.m., police responded to the pike and Willow Avenue for a report of a single car crash, township police Lt. Gary Jones said.
A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said. Police did not release the name of the passenger.
The section of the pike was closed for about an hour and a half before the scene was cleared, he said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by township police.
