GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a crash on the White Horse Pike, police said.
At 7:07 p.m., police responded to the pike and Willow Avenue for a report of a one-car crash, police Lt. Gary Jones said.
A passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. Police did not release the name of the passenger.
The section of the pike was closed for about an hour and a half before the scene was cleared, he said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.