GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Cumberland County woman and an Atlantic County man were injured Wednesday evening after a two-car crash at an intersection on the White Horse Pike

Sierra Brown, 19, of Vineland, and Joseph Barnett , 50, of Mays Landing, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from township police.

At 6:21 p.m., Brown was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra north on Genoa Avenue and entered onto the White Horse Pike, police said. There, her car was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion going west, which was driven by Barnett.

Brown was ejected from her car during the crash, police said. The road was closed for 3½ hours.

Officers K. Costa and N. Stewart are investigating.

The township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Medics, the state Department of Transportation, state police, Atlantic City Electric and Regional Tire, a tow company, responded.

