BRIDGETON — A South Plainfield man was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing his cellmate at South Woods State Prison, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
About 3 p.m. Wednesday, Keyon Wade, 25, of North Brunswick, was found unresponsive in the housing unit at South Woods with apparent head trauma, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Medical personnel attempted to treat Wade, but he was pronounced dead, Webb-McRae said.
Wade's cellmate, Anthony Cole, 34, was charged based on a joint investigation by the state Department of Corrections' Special Investigations Division and the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, Webb-McRae said.
