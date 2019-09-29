“We are asking anyone who may have been at the Bridgeton City Park Recreational Area on Mond…

Dulce Maria Alavez has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List of missing or kidnapped persons.

Authorities believe a 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week while playing with a sibling…

A Vineland teacher is being investigated after “offensive and unacceptable” social media pos…

The last time Maureen Himebaugh saw her 11-year-old son Mark, he was heading toward their De…

Billboards across the region are displaying the aged-progressed photo of a boy who went miss…

Missing Children Statistics

In 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped law enforcement and families with more than 25,000 cases of missing children.

92% were endangered runaways

4% were family abductions.

3% were critically missing young adults, ages 18 to 20

Less than 1% were nonfamily abductions (fewer than 250)

1% were lost, injured or otherwise missing children

NCMEC participates in the AMBER Alert program, a voluntary partnership between broadcasters, transportation agencies, law enforcement agencies and the wireless industry to activate an urgent bulletin in the most serious child abduction cases. To date, 957 children have been successfully recovered as a result of the AMBER Alert program.

NCMEC’s forensic artists have age-progressed more than 6,800 images of long-term missing children and created more than 540 facial reconstructions for unidentified deceased children. NCMEC is currently assisting with more than 702 cases of unidentified children’s remains, and so far has assisted in 143 identifications.

Team Adam, which provides rapid, on-site assistance in cases of critically missing children, has deployed more than 1,100 times. The program was named after Adam Walsh, the abducted and murdered son of NCMEC co-founders John and Revé Walsh.

NCMEC has analyzed more than 16,200 attempted child abductions to identify trends and help develop safety tips for families.

NCMEC’s Child Victim Identification Program helps locate and rescue child victims in abusive images, and has reviewed more than 293 million images and videos and helped law enforcement identify more than 17,500 child victims.