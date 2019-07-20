MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Due to the extreme heat and low air quality, township police are “officially postponing all criminal activity indefinitely.”
It is just too hot to be outside committing crimes, police said in a Facebook post Friday night.
“We’re asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors until further notice,” according to the post.
An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday, and Press meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasts South Jersey will see 90+ degree weather through Monday, finally cooling down Tuesday.
