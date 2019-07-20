Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Due to the extreme heat and low air quality, township police are “officially postponing all criminal activity indefinitely.”

It is just too hot to be outside committing crimes, police said in a Facebook post Friday night.

“We’re asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors until further notice,” according to the post.

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday, and Press meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasts South Jersey will see 90+ degree weather through Monday, finally cooling down Tuesday.

PHOTOS from Saturday's concert in Gardner's Basin

1 of 41

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments