NORTHFIELD — A 28-year-old woman said a man assaulted her Tuesday afternoon as she jogged through Birch Grove Park, police said.
Police responded to a call for assistance about 4:30 p.m. The jogger said a man dropped his pants and masturbated, lunging for her collar. She was able to push his hand away and flee, police said.
The woman described her attacker as a thin white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 35, about 5-foot-11 with dark hair, a round face and a slight mustache, wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Police said "a perimeter was set in place," but the attacker was not found.
They had some advice for those who use the park: "Please keep in mind to exercise in groups of two or more in isolated areas," a news release said. "If this is not possible, please use well-traveled areas."
Police gave out the same advice in 2017 after a 26-year-old walker fought a man off with her car keys. She said a man put her in a bear hug from behind and grabbed her crotch before she scratched his face with her keys.
