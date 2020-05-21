Atlantic City Police Department
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old city boy Wednesday on charges that he sexually assaulted another boy earlier this month.

Police say a 14-year old boy reported May 11 that he was sexually assaulted inside an abandoned building in the 1800 block of Marmora Avenue by a suspect with a handgun.

At 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Henry White III and Detectives Kevin Francis and Deborah Gilmore arrested the 16-year-old suspect in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue. He was in possession of a loaded handgun, police said in a news release.

The suspect was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

