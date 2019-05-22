ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three juveniles ages 14, 13 and 12 after they allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a man Monday evening on the beach block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to a news release from the department, officers responded at 6:50 p.m. for a report of a man being assaulted. They found the victim, a 48-year-old city man, who they said had been assaulted by several juveniles who attempted and failed to steal his wallet and cellphone.
The victim was helped by an unnamed witness whose attempt to help caused the juveniles to flee, police said.
According to the release, police obtained a description of the suspects, and personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center located them on the Boardwalk. Surveillance personnel then directed officers to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Sgt. George Adams arrived on the Boardwalk and arrested one juvenile, 14. The two others fled but were found and arrested by Officers Marinela Pali and Kevin Sketers, police said.
All three juveniles were charged with robbery, simple assault and conspiracy, and taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
