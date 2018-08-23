Two remaining defendants in the April Kauffman trial pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday.
Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession of drugs. Augello is the fourth defendant to make a guilty plea in the case.
She is the ex-wife of Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello, the alleged leader of the Pagans motorcycle gang accused of hiring a hitman to kill veterans advocate and radio personality April Kauffman in 2012.
Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, entered a guilty plea to a third-degree charge of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance.
Chapman is entering a guilty plea to a third degree charge of conspiracy to possess CDS #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 23, 2018
Judge DeLury is going through his list right now, and both Chapman and Augello are here for appearances. There is a lot going on today, so unclear when their matters will be heard. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 23, 2018
The women were both allegedly involved in a prescription opioid drug ring being run out of Dr. James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice. Chapman and Augello were charged along with several others, all named as Pagans members or associates, when the Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against James Kauffman and Augello’s ex-husband, Ferdinand Augello, for the killing of April Kauffman.
April Kauffman, 47, was found shot to death May 10, 2012, inside the Linwood home she shared with her husband, James. The Prosecutor’s Office said James Kauffman hired a hitman to kill his wife to keep her from exposing his drug ring and from winning a large divorce settlement. James Kauffman was found dead in his jail cell two weeks after the charges were announced from an apparent suicide.
Since being indicted in April, three other defendants in the case, all charged with racketeering, have pleaded guilty in the case: Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina; Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township.
Defendant Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, has a court appearance slated for 11 a.m. Aug. 30.
A trial for Ferdinand Augello on charges of murder, attempted murder and racketeering is scheduled to begin with jury selection Sept. 11.
A gag order instituted by DeLury prohibits anyone involved with the case from speaking about it.
