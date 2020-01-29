Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Philadelphia condominium complex, Symphony House, where Dr. James Kauffman owns a home with his wife, Carole Weintraub. The condominium was included as part of a search warrant executed over the summer at Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Carole Weintraub, widow of Dr. James Kauffman, sits in the courtroom during the trial of Ferdinand Augello in September 2018 in Mays Landing.
Lori M. Nichols / NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
April Kauffman with husband Dr. James Kauffman in an undated photo.
Provided by 6ABC
The Philadelphia condominium complex, Symphony House, where Dr. James Kauffman owns a home with his wife, Carole Weintraub. The condominium was included as part of a search warrant executed over the summer at Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
The widow of James Kauffman, a local endocrinologist charged in his wife’s 2012 murder, is suing the Hudson County jail where he died by suicide two years ago.
Kauffman’s wife, Carole Weintraub, of Philadelphia, alleges the Hudson County Department of Corrections knew her husband was suicidal and failed to protect him while he was detained there awaiting trial. Weintraub is seeking damages for two counts of negligence and one count of wrongful death.
The lawsuit, first reported by sjntv.com, was filed by attorney Louis Barbone in Hudson County Civil Court on Jan. 24. Barbone, the colleague of Kauffman's attorney, Edwin Jacobs, was not available for comment Wednesday.
Kauffman’s second wife, April, a local radio host and veterans advocate, was found murdered in their Linwood home in May 2012, sending shockwaves through the white-collar suburb. Despite law enforcement initially optimistic a suspect would be charged soon, the murder went unsolved for five years.
A little more than a year after April’s death, Kauffman married Weintraub and split his time between his Center City penthouse and his home in Linwood.
In June 2017, Kauffman was arrested after an armed standoff at his Egg Harbor Township endocrinology office where police were attempting to execute a search warrant related to April’s death and an illegal drug ring.
Kauffman was ordered detained until trial and remained in the Atlantic County jail until January 2018, when he was charged with murder and operating an illegal opioid ring with a former president of the Pagans Motorcycle Club’s Cape May County chapter, Ferdinand Augello.
According to the lawsuit, during his detention in Atlantic County, Kauffman was treated for his suicidal tendencies.
The lawsuit contends that after Kauffman was transferred to Hudson County by the state to protect him due to the new criminal charges, the defendants breached “each and every duty of care due and owing prisoner Kauffman,” who was “severely and clinically depressed” and suicidal.
Kauffman hanged himself inside his jail cell Jan. 26, 2018. The lawsuit also claims the jail failed to promptly administer first aid that could have ensured his survival, and that the defendant’s negligence was a substantial factor in his death.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand ‘Freddy’ Augello, 62, spoke for a little over 30 minutes before his life sentence was handed down Wednesday, saying he was ‘stunned,’ he was being ‘railroaded’ and calling the case against him ‘a farce.’ At top is an old photo of April Kauffman, the woman he is accused of having murdered, and her daughter Kim Pack.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday Judge Bernard DeLury’s denial of a new trial for Augello ‘exonerates’ all members of the Prosecutor’s Office, after a complaint was made to the Attorney General’s Office alleging the Prosecutor’s Office withheld evidence in the case.
Family and friends look on during the sentencing of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, who was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury listens to Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, during his last words, which he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kaufman took the stand to say last words about her mother during Augello sentencing as he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder. Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kaufman took the stand to say last words about her mother during Augello sentencing as he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder. Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kaufman took the stand to say last words about her mother during Augello sentencing as he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder. Dec. 5, 2018
