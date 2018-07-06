Radio host, entrepreneur and veterans advocate April Kauffman was found shot dead in her Linwood home May 10, 2012. On her radio show the day before she was killed, she talked about her own death and said she was proud of raising her daughter with the right values.
SOMERS POINT — Six years after her killing, April Kauffman’s legacy as a veteran’s advocate is still alive.
On Saturday, a member of the community who invokes Kauffman’s spirit of tirelessly working for veterans will receive the April Kauffman Veterans Advocate Award during an annual ceremony at The Clark Eliason American Legion.
Past honorees of the award include Michael Merlino, Donna Clementoni and Dawn Conover Coyle. Last year, Tom O’Donnell, of Manahawkin, who had recently retired as associate dean of student and veterans affairs at Stockton University, received the award.
James Kauffman’s lie to his wife and his community about serving in the military sparked dis…
April, a radio host and businesswoman who was known for her tenacity and championed the cause of health care for veterans, was found murdered in 2012 in her Linwood home. Her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, eventually was charged in her killing, but was then found dead of an apparent suicide Jan. 26 inside his Hudson County jail cell, leaving Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, an alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader, the only man left alive charged in the killing.
A Sept. 11 trial date has been set for Augello in Superior Court in Atlantic County.
Five other defendants are charged with racketeering in relation to the killing, as well as an opioid drug ring Kauffman ran out of his Egg Harbor Township endocrinology practice. Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida; Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina; Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township; Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon; and Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina have all pleaded not guilty.
Ferdinand Augello, right, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the killing of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug trafficking network. out of James Kauffman’s medical practice in front of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
