For the third day Wednesday, Andrew “Chef” Glick returned to the stand in Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello's trial surrounding the 2012 murder of April Kauffman.
4:15 p.m.: Linehan began cross-examination asking Glick about an Eagles jacket that he was wearing in one of the videos. Augello had given it to him. It was originally Augello's dad's jacket.
When it comes to wearing a wire, Glick said that they picked and chose when he would wear one.
"I just went along with whatever they told me," Glick told Linehan.
3:30 p.m.: In another recording in court, Glick meets at Augello's home in Upper Township three days before the arrests and murder charges.
Augello takes Glick to another room and they start talking about the plan to get Kauffman out of the picture.
Glick is telling Augello that he got a discount on the hit, especially when Kauffman is so high-profile.
"That's cool, I appreciate you doing this," Augello said. "I just think this guy can put me away for 20 years, he's the only guy who can," Glick replies
"It's going down, he said," Glick tells Augello.
2:45 p.m.: After returning from an afternoon recess another audio recording is being played in court, here Augello and Glick are heard discussing killing James Kauffman in jail.
Augello seems suspicious of Glick and and asks him why his mafia friend wants to do it and for only $10,000.
Glick tells Augello he is a good customer and that if Glick goes to jail, they will lose a quarter of a million dollars in drug income from him.
"I'm kind of signing a deal with the devil," Glick says.
Before the recording started, Glick testified that Augello was concerned that if anything ever happened to his mafia connection down the road, if he got arrested for drugs, they could be given up and be back in the same position for covering up another murder.
"He was quite concerned but I assured him that wouldn’t be the case," Glick said.
12:30 p.m.: The audio recordings between Augello and Glick continued, but were muffled with background noise.
Augello and Glick discussed their belief that Kauffman would get charged in the compounding scheme before murder, and mentioned John Gaffney, a Margate doctor who admitted in September 2017 to more than $24 million in prescription fraud in connection with a large-scale federal investigation.
Glick at one point tells Augello in the recording that he plans to skip town for a while if things go south. He said he would let him know "code blue" if hears anything.
At one point, Augello asked Glick where he heard the "sign thing" — referring to the idea that Augello wanted to kill April because he owed her money from a sign he made for her.
"It's in that supplement," Glick tells Augello in the recording.
Augello maintained that he never made a sign for April.
12 p.m.: In one of the recordings, Augello asked what federal authorities told Glick about the case against him.
Glick said they knew the original people getting the Oxys from Kauffman were all Pagans or associates. Glick then told Augello that the FBI believes it was a murder-for-hire and that the pills connect the Pagans.
Later in the recording, they discuss alleged hitman Francis Mulholland's death. Augello said a pill bottle with Joseph Mulholland's name was found inside Francis' home when he died and they questioned Joseph Mulholland about the murder.
Augello and Glick speculate whether Joe Mulholland has been secretly recording their conversations.
11:30 a.m.: More audio recordings are being played in court, and Glick is talking to Augello about the "cream case," referring to compounding medications.
Glick also testified that Augello was willing to help Glick out with his legal troubles in exchange for the help with Kauffman.
10:30 a.m.: After playing a brief audio-only recording, another video is being played of a meet in Upper Township with Augello in December 2017.
They talked again about killing the doctor in jail and money.
The court took a mid-morning break.
10:15 a.m.: In another video recording played, Glick and Augello are meeting somewhere near the woods on Dec. 2, 2017. Glick in the video talks about poisoning the doctor's food in jail, and finding out what cell he is in.
Augello is not heard explicitly telling Glick to poison the doctor, but inquires how it's done.
9:30 a.m.: Glick testified that he and Augello talked about killing James Kauffman in jail. Augello said he was speaking with his own people, Glick said.
“He had talked to his Sicilian friends about getting the doc in Atlantic County Jail,” Glick said.
Glick said Augello told him that he wanted Kauffman dead "the sooner the better."
--
As part of Glick's testimony on Tuesday, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy played an over hourlong recorded conversation between Augello and Glick, who served as a confidential informant for the state after he was arrested in November 2017.
The trial continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday with more testimony.
Glick was giving Augello a copy of the Jacobs Letter, a letter written by Dr. James Kauffman’s former attorney, Edwin Jacobs, that named Augello and Francis Mulholland as possible suspects in the murder.
“I didn’t murder this guy’s wife,” Augello said to Glick in the recording, arguing that for it to be a murder, they need a weapon or DNA on the body. “Where is the murderer? This is bizarre.”
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged in the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder Dr. James Kauffman and racketeering in leading a drug ring out of the doctor’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
Augello, a former sign maker and retired Pagans motorcycle club president, read the transcript closely as it played through the speakers in the courtroom, shaking his head and writing notes.
Glick testified that Augello was “dumbfounded, amazed, couldn’t believe” that he was mentioned in the Jacobs letter, but that while he was talking, he was writing notes to Glick that named people involved in the drug ring and others they were or weren’t worried about.
Mulholland, the hitman authorities believe fatally shot April Kauffman in her Linwood home, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his home in the Villas section of Lower Township.
Levy also showed a video recording from a meeting in a restaurant, where Glick and Augello passed notes while talking. Glick said Augello wrote down Mulholland’s name to say he was dead, thereby admitting he knew him.
Follow Staff Writer Claire Lowe on Twitter for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.