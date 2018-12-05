Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kaufman took the stand to say last words about her mother during Augello sentencing as he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder. Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kaufman took the stand to say last words about her mother during Augello sentencing as he was sentenced to life in prison for involvement in Kauffman murder. Dec. 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MAYS LANDING — “As relieved that I am that there has been justice for April, I’m just sad,” Kimberly Pack said. “This sadness is something I’ve never felt before, and I believe that I am finally able to grieve my mother.”
Pack, daughter of local veterans advocate, businesswoman and radio host April Kauffman, who was fatally shot in 2012, addressed the court from the prosecution’s desk Wednesday morning while pictures of her and her mother were projected onto a screen during the sentencing of the man found guilty of her murder.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, a sign maker and retired member of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club from Upper Township, was sentenced to life plus 30 years in state prison with 55 years of parole ineligibility for the murder of April Kauffman, as well as the conspiracy to murder April’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
He was found guilty Oct. 2 after a trial in Atlantic County Superior Court.
“For the first time since the jury returned a verdict, I feel alive and awake,” Pack said, letting a sob escape from time to time while reading from a statement. “Over the years, I have felt like I have been dead myself.”
During the hearing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy argued for consecutive sentences on each charge, while Augello’s defense attorney, Mary Linehan, argued for a concurrent sentence.
“It’s a blatant murder-for-hire,” Levy said. “It’s a blatant attempted murder to cover up other crimes. It’s drug distribution on a scale spanning a decade. It’s organizing many other people into this scheme in order to keep it going.”
Augello spoke for a little over 30 minutes before his sentence was handed down by Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., saying he was “stunned,” he was being “railroaded” and calling the case against him “a farce.”
“This isn’t a drug ring, this is a drug addict ring,” Augello said. “I’m not responsible for the death of April Kauffman.”
He called out several of the co-defendants turned state’s witness in the case who testified against him — Joseph Mulholland, Beverly Augello, Glenn Seeler, Tabitha Chapman and Cheryl Pizza — and made allegations against Andrew "Chef" Glick, a witness in the case and a confidential informant who led investigators to Augello.
“I just can’t believe I’ve been convicted and I’m going to jail for the rest of my life and the people that did this are sitting at home,” he said, adding that he’s willing to take a polygraph to prove his innocence.
The sentencings for four of the five of Augello’s former co-defendants originally slated for Thursday have been postponed until February. Pizza is still scheduled to appear Thursday morning before DeLury.
During the hearing, DeLury denied the defense’s motion for a new trial, which included a complaint that was made to the Office of the Attorney General alleging the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office withheld evidence in the case.
After the sentencing, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner held a press conference, during which he said DeLury’s finding “exonerates” all the members of the office.
Tyner said Augello will not be eligible for parole until he is 117 years old, “which will all but ensure he will spend the remainder of his natural life behind bars for the crimes that he committed.”
Kimberly Pack, April’s daughter, folded into herself, sobbing, on the front row gallery bench as the foreman announced a guilty verdict for each of the six counts, while her husband, Randy, put his arm around her.
Ferdinand ‘Freddy’ Augello was found guilty Oct. 2 of the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder James Kauffman and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.