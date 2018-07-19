MAYS LANDING — The alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader charged in the 2012 murder of veterans advocate and businesswoman April Kauffman rejected a plea deal Thursday during a pretrial conference, leaving him to face life in prison if his September trial ends in a conviction.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with racketeering, leading a drug network, distribution of controlled dangerous substances, conspiracy to distribute, murder of April Kauffman and attempted murder of Dr. James Kauffman, with whom he allegedly ran a drug ring through James Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
“Oh, definitely not guilty,” Augello replied when asked by Judge Bernard DeLury whether he wanted to change his plea.
Jury selection is set to begin Sept. 11.
As part of the plea deal, Augello would have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree racketeering and first-degree attempted murder, resulting in a minimum of 30 years in prison.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
April Kauffman was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds May 10, 2012, in the bedroom of her Linwood home. James Kauffman was arrested June 13, 2017, after an armed standoff with police outside his endocrinology practice. He was later charged in April's murder, as well as with racketeering. James Kauffman died of an apparent suicide Jan. 26 in his Hudson County jail cell.
Thursday's hearing was Augello’s first court appearance since DeLury's July 9 decision that a note discovered in James Kauffman’s jail cell after his apparent suicide would be provided to the defense.
Augello attorney Mary Linehan said she received the purported note from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in DeLury’s chambers before the conference.
Due to the personal nature of the letter, DeLury ruled that full copies will be provided to the defense attorneys only and those copies can be viewed by the defendants but not reproduced.
A note discovered in Dr. James Kauffman’s jail cell after his apparent suicide will be seen …
There is still additional evidence that needs to be shared with the defense, Linehan said in court, including an additional medical examiner the state has retained that she said she first heard about in court Thursday.
“I want to keep this trial date, Judge,” Linehan said. “I’’ll move as quickly as possible, but unfortunately I need the information from the state.”
In addition, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy requested a gag order that would prevent Augello, his two attorneys and the Prosecutor’s Office from giving information to the public.
DeLury will rule on the gag order after a conference in his chambers at 2 p.m. Monday.
Co-defendant Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering June 21. As part of the plea deal, Mulholland agreed to testify during the trial and could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in state prison. Mulholland’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25 before DeLury.
MAYS LANDING — Joseph Mulholland stood with his hands clasped in front of him Thursday morni…
Five other defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the drug ring: Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida; Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina; Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township; Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon; and Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Chapman, Beverly Augello, Seeler and Pagano are scheduled for status conferences at 9 a.m. July 26, while co-defendant Pizza is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. that day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.