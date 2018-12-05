MAYS LANDING — The man who hired the hitman who killed April Kauffman in her Linwood home was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus 30 years.
A jury found Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, a sign maker and retired member of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club from Upper Township, guilty of the murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice, on Oct. 2.
Wednesday morning, Augello entered the courtroom in his orange Atlantic County jail uniform.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy argued for consecutive sentences on each of Augello's charges.
“While this defendant’s hand wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger, the defendant was behind that hand,” Levy said.
Augello's attorney, Mary Linehan, argued for a concurrent sentence, given Augello's age and health.
Augello continued to deny the charges when it was his time to address the court.
“I would never kill anybody, especially the granddaughter of my mother’s best friend,” Augello said. “This whole thing is a farce.”
DeLury granted Augello's request to remove one of his shackles so he could use his glasses and look at paperwork when he spoke to the court.
“I just can’t believe I’ve been convicted and I’m going to jail for the rest of my life and the people that did this are sitting at home,” he said.
Augello took time in his address to make allegations against Andrew "Chef" Glick, a witness in the case and a confidential informant who led investigators to Augello.
“Glick was buying all the pills,” he said. “Glick was selling all the pills.”
Judge Bernard E. DeLury denied all applications from the defense for a new trial.
April's daughter, Kim Pack, addressed the court as photos of her and her mother were projected onto a screen.
“For the first time since the jury returned a verdict, I feel alive, awake,” Pack said, starting to cry. “As relieved that I am that there is justice for April, I’m sad.”
Meanwhile, sentencings for four of the co-defendants turned state’s witnesses in April Kauffman’s 2012 murder have been postponed.
Joseph Mulholland, Beverly Augello, Glenn Seeler and Tabitha Chapman, originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, have had their sentencings rescheduled to 9 a.m. Feb. 7 before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records.
Cheryl Pizza, the fifth co-defendant, is still scheduled to appear Thursday morning before DeLury.
This story is currently being updated. Check back for more details.
