MAYS LANDING — The man who hired the hitman who killed April Kauffman in her Linwood home will find out Wednesday how much of the rest of his life he will spend behind bars.
A jury found Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, a sign maker and retired member of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club from Upper Township, guilty of the murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice, on Oct. 2.
Meanwhile, sentencings for four of the co-defendants turned state’s witnesses in April Kauffman’s 2012 murder have been postponed.
Joseph Mulholland, Beverly Augello, Glenn Seeler and Tabitha Chapman, originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, have had their sentencings rescheduled to 9 a.m. Feb. 7 before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records.
Cheryl Pizza, the fifth co-defendant, is still scheduled to appear Thursday morning before DeLury.
All of the co-defendants were indicted in April on charges of racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the opioid ring.
However, they all folded over the summer, pleading guilty and agreeing to testify for the state during Augello’s trial.
Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was the first to take a deal, pleading guilty to second-degree racketeering in June.
Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, and Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, took plea deals in July. Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, and Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, pleaded guilty in August.
Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, who was indicted along with the others, is taking his case to trial, with his next court appearance slated for Thursday.
