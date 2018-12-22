The retired member of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club found guilty in the 2012 murder of April Kauffman has been transferred from jail to state prison, where he will likely spend the rest of his life.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, a sign maker from Upper Township, is currently housed in state prison in Trenton, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
It is unclear when he was transferred from the Atlantic County jail.
Augello was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison Dec. 5 for the murder of local veterans advocate April Kauffman, as well as the conspiracy to murder April’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
He isn’t eligible for parole until Jan. 8, 2073, according to the website.