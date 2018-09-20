MAYS LANDING — The trial surrounding the 2012 killing of April Kauffman resumed Thursday with cross examination of an informant in the case.
12:30 p.m. As the cross-examination continues, Glick describes his Nov. 1 2017 arrest and the subsequent search of his Egg Harbor Township home. Glick said he first thought it was his friends being funny, but saw FBI and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office vehicles in front of his home. After his arrest, Glick was taken to the FBI office in Northfield where he later gave his first tesitmony. He ask to speak with lawyer John Zarych the night of his arrest.
Glick said on the night of the raid, he has $37,000 in his car from drug sales. Only $30,100 is listed on the return warrant.
11:45 a.m.: Defense attorney Mary Linehan asked Andrew Glick about his drug sales when he picked up his business again.
Glick testified that about five people came to buy meth and cocaine from him before he was arrested.
"A lot of people were still under the impression that I was out of business," he said.
11:30 a.m.: The court returned from a brief recess and is back to cross-examination of Andrew Glick.