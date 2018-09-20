MAYS LANDING — The trial surrounding the 2012 killing of April Kauffman resumed Thursday with cross examination of an informant in the case. 

Augello tapes weave tale of Mexican cartel, plot to kill Kauffman

3 p.m.: Andrew Glick testified that Atlantic County Prosecutor's Detective James Scoppa told him that he needed to set up meets with Fred Augello and Glenn Seeler.

“That was the agreement that I made," Glick said. "Because I agreed to cooperate, that was the cooperation part.”

“My only obligation was to make this case,” Glick said.

2:45 p.m.: Augello's defense attorney Mary Linehan showed Andrew Glick an inventory of items seized from his Ridge Avenue house in Egg Harbor Township signed by Scoppa, including meth, cocaine a holster for his 99-mm gun.

"No gun found in shed," it reads, Linehan said.

But the gun was in the shed, Glick said, and isn't there now.

Linehan asked if the document was accurate.

“It’s not accurate as to – from what I can recall,” Glick said. The doc doesn't list the guns they did take, he said.

2:20 p.m.: Court resumed with continued cross examination of Andrew Glick. 

When he was arrested by the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office on Nov. 2, he was fingerprinted and photographed. It was his first time getting arrested.

“I just said I would cooperate," Glick said. "Whatever they need, and hope for the best. Nothing was promised.”

2:05 p.m.: Omar Aguilar, one of Augello’s defense attorneys, brought a piece of paper to Jacobs and asked if he knew what it was.

Jacobs testified that the paper was a court-generated file that listed Lou Barbone, a partner in Jacobs' law firm Jacobs and Barbone, as an attorney for Joe Mulholland.

The court took a recess.

2 p.m.: James Kauffman’s former attorney, Edwin Jacobs, takes the stand during the trial. 

He started by reading the letter he wrote regarding the murder of April Kauffman.  

“The names Francis Mulholland and Ferdinand C. Augello have been brought to my attention," he read.

1:50 p.m.: Defense attorney for Augello, Mary Linehan, asked Andrew Glick about the $4,000 payment he got from the FBI, and the payments he got from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office — $1,500 and one for $2,000.

“It was just to pay my bills," Glick testified.

1:45 p.m.: Court has returned from recess, and Glick's testimony is continuing.

Once Glick got out of jail, he said, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office required Glick to be in touch with them whenever they called, which was three or four times a week.

“They would get worried and think I got killed or something,” he said, adding that authorities would send someone to the house if he didn’t answer. 

12:30 p.m. As the cross-examination continues, Glick describes his Nov. 1 2017 arrest and the subsequent search of his Egg Harbor Township home.

Glick said he first thought it was his friends being funny, but saw FBI and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office vehicles in front of his home. After his arrest, Glick was taken to the FBI office in Northfield where he later gave his first testimony.

He asked to speak with lawyer John Zarych the night of his arrest. 

Glick said on the night of the raid, he has $37,000 in his car from drug sales. Only $30,100 is listed on the return warrant. 

11:45 a.m.: Defense attorney Mary Linehan asked Andrew Glick about his drug sales when he picked up his business again.

Glick testified that about five people came to buy meth and cocaine from him before he was arrested.

"A lot of people were still under the impression that I was out of business," he said.

11:30 a.m.: The court returned from a brief recess and is back to cross-examination of Andrew Glick.

