MAYS LANDING — Opening statements for the April Kauffman murder trial are taking place Monday in Atlantic County Superior Court.
11:30 a.m.:
Levy is jumping back in time to when Glick got his first script filled, and was told by Seeler to visit Augello. He did and was also met by Joe Mulholland, breaking down payout of the drug ring #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
"At that time I was asked if I knew anybody that was interested in a hit," Glick said. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
Glick said he was told he could keep all the pills if he paid Augello $900. Glick also said that Kauffman called Augello "Hollywood."
11:25 a.m.:
Glick said that Glenn Seeler approached him in 2011 to “get rid” of some Oxy pills. Glick said he was president of the Cape May County chapter of the Pagans at the time and wanted in on the drug ring. Levy asked who was in charge of the drug ring, Glick said Augello.— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
“So this was not a Pagan thing?” Levy said. Glick said, “no." #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
Glick said that Ferdinand Augello agreed to let Glick in on the drug ring, and he visited Dr. James Kauffman. Glick said Kauffman did prescribe him medication for diabetes, and also Oxy. He paid Kauffman $100 cash.
"He put it in his pocket," Glick said.
Glick then said that Kauffman upped the cost to $500 per prescription after April's death.
11:15 a.m.:
Looks like Levy is going to show Glick a number of photos that appear to be headshots of the co-defendants in the case #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
Glick may have just mixed up a photo of himself as Francis Mulholland #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
It's unclear which photos Levy is showing to Andrew Glick because Levy is not holding them up first.
11:08 a.m.: Glick's testimony regards joining a motorcycle club. Glick said he was a member of a "support club" before joining the Pagans as a "prospect" in 2006.
Now Glick is explaining hierarchy of Pagans including local chapters and who is in charge, etc. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
"I was the treasurer, vice president and president," Glick said of his role with the Cape May chapter of the Pagans motorcycle club.
11:00 a.m.: Court has resumed and Andrew Glick is being called as the first witness.
State is calling Andrew Glick as the first witness #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
We have yet to see Andrew "Chef" Glick in court, but the former Pagan turned informant has been cooperating with authorities since he was arrested in November on weapons and drugs charges #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
It's not just a Pagan nickname. Glick actually was a chef, working for The Shores at Wesley Manor in Ocean City previously #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
In addition, Glick also received payments from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI for his "security and relocation" for cooperating in the state's case.
10:35 a.m.: Judge Bernard DeLury ordered a mid-morning break. Court will resume in 20 minutes.
10:20 a.m.: Attorney Mary Linehan, who is leading Ferdinand Augello’s defense, started her opening statements for the defense with an analogy of “too big to fail” businesses.
"The burden here is 'beyond a reasonable doubt' because freedom is at stake," Linehan said. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
“The ACPO thinks its prosecution is just too big to fail,” Linehan said.
Linehan said that April Kauffman died violently at the hands of her husband Jim Kauffman.
“And this much has been known since 2012,” she said.
"This ACPO had this information arguably before April Kauffman’s death and positively shortly after April Kauffman’s death," Linehan said #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
Linehan went over information presented in the search warrant for Kauffman's medical practice, which showed law enforcement had information about the death of April Kauffman long before 2017.
Linehan is using a podium and speaks softer than Levy did. Levy moved around a bit during his opening statements #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
10:10 a.m.: Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy starts explaining the charge against Augello of conspiracy to commit the murder of James Kauffman after Kauffman's June 2017 arrest.
“There goes the drugs, the easy money is done. But more important, is he going to say what he knows to law enforcement?” Levy said.
Levy brought up former Pagans member Andrew Glick, also a confidential informant for the prosecutor’s office.
“The only reason that Andrew Glick is going to testify before you is because he got caught and he doesn’t want to go to jail,” Levy said.
"Andrew Glick is a rat, he's a snitch," Levy said. "Ratting on this drug dealer, snitching on this murder, might be the most honest selfless thing Andrew has done his entire life."
"Three people can keep a secret if two are dead," Levy said referring to charges against Augello of conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
9:55 a.m.: Opening statements have begun.
“On the face you might think there are no two more different people,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said of James Kauffman and Fred Augello. “And yet in their mutual greed they found common ground."
Levy said that Augello offered $10K of his $50K cut from Dr. Kauffman to kill April #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
Levy said Augello offered $10,000 of his $50,000 cut from Kauffman to kill April.
"Frank was desperate too, he was a heroin addict," Levy said of Francis Mulholland, the now deceased alleged hitman.
Joe Mulholland dropped off Francis Mulholland by the Kauffman house, Levy said, detailing the morning of the murder.
Levy said a "whisper of the truth" survived through the years, until it turned into talk with the hiring of Tyner as Atlantic County Prosecutor "You are going to hear the truth screaming at you," Levy told the jury #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
"April Kauffman had been murdered, she had been silenced. The Oxys can flow," Levy said.
Levy said Augello fancies himself a criminal mastermind.
9:40 a.m.: Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner walked into the courtroom.
9:15 a.m.: Former Pagans motorcycle club leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, enters the courtroom. He's the only person left alive who is charged in Kauffman's 2012 death.
Augello is here in a dark gray/blackish suit, red tie, hair tied back in a ponytail. The judge is about to bring the jury out now. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
The jurors shook their heads "yes" when asked if they were able to stay away from media accounts during the weekend.
All juror shook their heads 'yes' when asked if they were able to stay away from media accounts during the weekend. #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) September 17, 2018
--
Former Pagans motorcycle club leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is the only man left alive who is charged in Kauffman's 2012 death.
Augello is also charged with conspiracy to murder Dr. James Kauffman and leading an opioid drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. said he expects the trial to take two weeks with a third week reserved for jury deliberations.
The case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy. Attorney Mary Linehan is leading Augello’s defense.
Eight men and seven women were chosen after two days of jury selection Tuesday and Wednesday to make up the panel of 12 jurors plus three alternates.
Authorities allege Augello, a longtime local sign maker, and endocrinologist James Kauffman, of Linwood, conspired to hire a hitman to kill Kauffman’s wife, April, to avoid both her exposing the doctor’s drug ring and a costly divorce.
Kauffman died in January in his Hudson County jail cell, two weeks after he was charged in her murder. Francis Mulholland, the hitman authorities believe killed April, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his home in the Villas section of Lower Township.
