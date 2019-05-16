MAYS LANDING — Seven years after the murder of local veteran’s advocate April Kauffman, the last defendant charged in connection to her murder and the subsequent trial was sentenced Thursday morning.
John “Egyptian” Kachbalian, 56, a retired Pagans leader, was sentenced to four years of probation, followed by 364 days of jail time, with 44 days of credit for time already served. It was the last court hearing currently on the books tied to the murder April Kauffman, who was fatally shot in her Linwood home in 2012.
“This conviction stems from his attempt to tamper with a witness in a serious homicide and racketeering trial,” Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury said during the less than six-minute appearance. “Apparently, the defendant’s criminality was sparked by his involvement with the Pagans motorcycle gang.”
Prosecutors successfully argued during a September trial that April’s husband, James Kauffman, plotted to kill her after she threatened to expose an opioid ring he ran with Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, a retired member of the Pagans, out of his medical practice. Kauffman, 68, was found hanged in his Hudson County jail cell weeks after being charged.
Kachbalian pleaded guilty last month to witness tampering after being arrested and charged in August after posting a seminude photo of a co-defendant-turned-witness in the trial to Facebook along with a threatening message.
A jury of five men and seven women found Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello guilty of racketeering, leader of a drug trafficking network, distribution of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, the 2012 murder April Kauffman and conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman.