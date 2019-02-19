MAYS LANDING — Joseph Mulholland, the first of seven co-defendants to admit to his part in t…

MAYS LANDING — The ex-wife of the retired Pagans motorcycle gang leader found guilty in the …

MAYS LANDING — One of the four remaining co-defendants yet to be sentenced in the April Kauf…

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is reopening an investigation into the 2013 death of…

MAYS LANDING — “As relieved that I am that there has been justice for April, I’m just sad,” …

OTHER KAUFFMAN CO-DEFENDANT FATES

Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was the first of seven co-defendants to admit to his part in the opioid drug ring, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Beverly Augello, 49, of Summerland Key, Florida, was sentenced to concurrent five-year sentences for her role in the opioid ring run out of Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice and a separate charge for possession of cocaine stemming from a traffic stop in April in Upper Township.

Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, was accepted into a pretrial intervention program.

Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty in January to a disorderly conduct charge. He will serve no prison time.

Cheryl Pizza, 37, of South Carolina, received a three-year suspended sentence, meaning she will be sent to prison if she re-offends during that period.

James Kauffman, 68, was found hanged in his jail cell in Hudson County in January 2018.

Francis Mulholland, who is not related to Joseph, died in October 2013 at his home in the Villas section of Lower Township. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has said his office is investigating the death, which authorities previously said was due to an accidental heroin overdose.