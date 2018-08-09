PAGANO Paul Pagano, 61, Egg Harbor Twp, NJAtlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
Chapman Tabitha Chapman, 35, Absecon, NJAtlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
MAYS LANDING —Three co-defendants who have maintained their innocence against racketeering charges as part of the opioid drug ring Dr. James Kauffman ran out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice are scheduled to appear Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court.
The first co-defendant, Paul Pagano, had his court appearance postponed until later in August, Judge DeLury said Thursday morning.
Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, is slated to appear at 9 a.m., while Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, and Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, are both scheduled for 1:30 p.m., all before Judge Bernard E. DeLury.
The three are charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the drug ring.
Co-defendants Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township; Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina, have agreed to plea deals in the case.
Mulholland was the first co-defendant to take a deal when he pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in June. Pizza and Seeler both pleaded guilty July 25.
During the court appearance, Seeler named Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, Cheryl Pizza, Pagano and Mulholland as co-conspirators.
MAYS LANDING — Two more defendants pleaded guilty Wednesday in the opioid drug ring Dr. Jame…
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the attempted murder of James Kauffman and murder of Kauffman’s wife, April, a local veterans’ advocate and radio personality slain in 2012, as well as the drug ring.
Augello rejected a plea deal last month and jury selection in his trial is set to begin Sept. 11.
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, remembers her mother, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
LINWOOD, NJ Neighbors were shocked to learn of the fatal shooting of April Kauffman, 47, a local radio talk show host and business woman found dead in her Linwood home an apparent victim of multiple gun shoots to the head. Linwood Police reported receiving a 911 call from a worker who found her shot in her bedroom at a the house she shared with her husband, Dr. James Kauffman a local practicing endocrinologist on Woodstock Drive at the end of the cul-de-sac in a quite residential section of Linwood, close to Mainland Regional High School. Photos by Tom Briglia
Rabbi Aaron Krauss and April Kauffman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
April Kauffman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman and Rabbi Aaron Krauss talk at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, looks over her mother's items, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
Kim Pack is in a legal battle with the man she thinks is responsible for her mother's death. But four years after local radio personality April Kauffman was found fatally shot in her Linwood bedroom, there has been no arrest in the case. As she continues to grieve and pray for justice, Pack is also readying for a court fight that will pit her against her mother's widower. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, looks over her mother's items, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
April Kauffman's daughter, Kim Pack, and husband, Dr. James Kauffman at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
April Kauffman, left, Kim Pack, and Carolyn Holtzin peel potatoes in Kauffman’s Linwood home, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2004, in preparation for her Thanksgiving feast where she will feed 70 people, of which 6 will be Coast Guard Cadets.
Kim Pack is in a legal battle with the man she thinks is responsible for her mother's death. But four years after local radio personality April Kauffman was found fatally shot in her Linwood bedroom, there has been no arrest in the case. As she continues to grieve and pray for justice, Pack is also readying for a court fight that will pit her against her mother's widower. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, remembers her mother, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
Kauffman's daughter, Kimberly Pack presents the award to Micheal Merlino. Saturday July 13 2013 The April Kauffman Award honoring a veterans advocate, is presented to Michael Merlino of EHT at the Somers Point American Legion Post 352. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Daughter Kimberly Pack of Linwood (2nd from right) stands with Dawn Zaccaria of North Wildwood at a memorial for Kauffman set up on the bike trail. Friday May 10 2013 Friends of murdered Linwood radio talk show host April Kauffman hold a vigil in Linwood on the anniversary of her death to keep focus on her investigation. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Attorney Patrick D'Arcy of Egg Harbor Township, (podium) makes a brief statement of introduction of his cliekn Kimberly Pack. Kimberly Pack, (center left standing) daughter of slain Linwood radio host April Kauffman, gave a statement about a pending federal lawsuit involving her mother. Pack was joined by her husband Randy Pack (standing left), while she gave the statement at the office of her attorney, Patrick D'Arcy. Thursday Jan. 23, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Daughter Kimberly Pack of Linwood (front) talks to group. Friday May 10 2013 Friends of murdered Linwood radio talk show host April Kauffman hold a vigil in Linwood on the anniversary of her death to keep focus on her investigation. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Kauffman's daughter, Kimberly Pack (center) is comforted after speaking. Saturday June 9 2012 Candlelight Vigil for April Kauffman on the bike trail at Woodstock Avenue in Linwood. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Aline Dix of Mays Landing (left) hugs Kauffman's daughter, Kimberly Pack before the vigil. Saturday May 10 2014 Vigil for April Kauffman of Linwood held at Woodstock Drive and the bike path in Linwood, marking the two-year anniversary of her murder. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Kimberly Pack, (right) daughter of slain Linwood radio host April Kauffman, gave a statement about a pending federal lawsuit involving her mother. Pack was joined by her husband Randy Pack, while she gave the statement at the Egg Harbor Township office of her attorney, Patrick D'Arcy. Thursday Jan. 23, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Daughter Kimberly Pack of Linwood (center) is hugged by friends. Friday May 10 2013 Friends of murdered Linwood radio talk show host April Kauffman hold a vigil in Linwood on the anniversary of her death to keep focus on her investigation. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Attorney Patrick D'Arcy of Egg Harbor Township, (right) makes a brief statement of introduction of his client Kimberly Pack. Kimberly Pack, (center) daughter of slain Linwood radio host April Kauffman, gave a statement about a pending federal lawsuit involving her mother. Pack was joined by her husband Randy Pack (left), while she gave the statement at the office of her attorney, Patrick D'Arcy. Thursday Jan. 23, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
April Kauffman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Kauffman’s husband James Kauffman (center) attends the vigil. Saturday June 9 2012 Candlelight Vigil for April Kauffman on the bike trail at Woodstock Avenue in Linwood. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ted Housel, Prosecutor of Atlantic County, left and Robert James Chef of Linwood Polices, right held a press conference about two homicide of Joshua Hopwell of Atlantic City and April Kauffman of Linwood at his office ion Mays Landing Friday, May 11, 2012.
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, remembers her mother, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
LINWOOD, NJ Neighbors were shocked to learn of the fatal shooting of April Kauffman, 47, a local radio talk show host and business woman found dead in her Linwood home an apparent victim of multiple gun shoots to the head. Linwood Police reported receiving a 911 call from a worker who found her shot in her bedroom at a the house she shared with her husband, Dr. James Kauffman a local practicing endocrinologist on Woodstock Drive at the end of the cul-de-sac in a quite residential section of Linwood, close to Mainland Regional High School. Photos by Tom Briglia
Rabbi Aaron Krauss and April Kauffman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
April Kauffman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman and Rabbi Aaron Krauss talk at graveside at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. April Kauffman funeral service at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
