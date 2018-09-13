MAYS LANDING — A retired Pagans leader accused of threatening a witness in the upcoming April Kauffman murder trial is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for a detention hearing.
John “Egyptian” Kachbalian, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, is slated to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Kachbalian is charged with witness tampering, invasion of privacy and cyber harassment after allegedly posting threatening messages to Facebook regarding a co-defendant-turned-witness in the Kauffman trial.
An Egg Harbor Township man and former Pagans motorcycle gang leader is in jail following cha…
Recently, a Facebook account for Kachbalian has posted information about the trial of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, which is scheduled to begin Monday with opening statements.
Posts on Kachbalian’s account have called co-defendants in the case who took a plea agreement “rats.” One of the posts was of a sexually explicit photo purported to be of co-defendant Beverly Augello, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess drugs in the case and has agreed to testify for the state.
Augello is charged with the 2012 murder of veterans advocate April Kauffman, 47, and conspiracy to murder of her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, 68, of Linwood. James Kauffman was also charged in his wife’s murder but died in an apparent suicide while in custody in Hudson County in January.
A detention hearing last week was postponed after Kachbalian’s attorneys, Kenneth Young and Stephen Patrizio, made a request for an extension.
Patrizio said he wanted more time due to “circumstances unique to this case.”
MAYS LANDING — A jury was selected Wednesday afternoon for the trial of a man charged in the…
Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy waived his appearance after meeting with Kachbalian’s attorneys in DeLury’s chamber earlier that morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.