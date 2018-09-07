MAYS LANDING — A retired Pagans leader accused of threatening a witness in the April Kauffman murder trial will remain in jail until a detention hearing next Friday.
John "Egyptian" Kachbalian of Egg Harbor Township had his detention hearing postponed for a second time this week after being arrested last Thursday for allegedly posting threatening messages to Facebook regarding a co-defendant-turned-witness in the Kauffman trial.
Kachbalian, 55, is charged witness tampering, invasion of privacy, and cyber harassment. He was represented by attorneys Kenneth Young and Stephen Patrizio Friday before Judge Bernard DeLury.
Young and Patrizio, who previously represented Kachbalian in another criminal matter, made the request for the extension.
Patrizio said he wanted more time due to “circumstances unique to this case.”
Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy waived his appearance after meeting with Kachbalian’s attorneys in DeLury’s chamber earlier in the morning.
Patrizio also noted that his client has several medical issues, included congestive heart failure, and was on a “substantial regime of medications.”
Patrizio said after the brief court appearance that he could not comment on Kachbalian’s case due to a gag order issued by DeLury.
Recently, a Facebook account for Kachbalian has posted information about the upcoming trial of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, Cape May County.
Posts on Kachbalian’s account have called co-defendants in the case who took a plea agreement “rats.” One of the posts was of a sexually explicit photo purported to be of co-defendant Beverly Augello, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess drugs in the case and has agreed to testify.
Augello is charged with the 2012 murder of veterans advocate April Kauffman, 47, and attempted murder of her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, 68, of Linwood. James Kauffman was also charged in his wife’s murder but died in an apparent suicide while in custody in Hudson County in January.
