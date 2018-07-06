James Kauffman’s lie to his wife and his community about serving in the military sparked distrust in his marriage and could have played a role in his wife’s death, according to a search warrant executed in June 2017.
The search warrant executed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical office last year sought evidence related to health care fraud, but also information on Kauffman’s military service records and divorce proceedings between James and April Kauffman, the latter of whom was murdered in 2012.
According to federal military records obtained recently with the assistance of Guardians of the Green Beret, Kauffman never served in the military.
After her murder, friends of April Kauffman told investigators it was James Kauffman’s alleged military service that attracted April to him in the first place, according to the warrant.
“However, within a year of her murder, April became aware that Dr. Kauffman had never served in Armed Forces and was not a veteran in any capacity,” the warrant states. “It is known that April was devastated by this revelation and it is believed that she threatened to use this information to procure a beneficial divorce from him.”