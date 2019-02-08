Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The courtroom benches were filled with about 15 people from Mulholland’s recovery network, including Mulholland’s AA sponsor and two men with a total of six years’ sobriety together who said Mulholland mentored them.
Joseph Mulholland was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in June, telling Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. he would get oxycodone from James Kauffman and then sell it to Freddy Augello.
The courtroom benches were filled with about 15 people from Mulholland’s recovery network, including Mulholland’s AA sponsor and two men with a total of six years’ sobriety together who said Mulholland mentored them.
Joseph Mulholland was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in June, telling Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. he would get oxycodone from James Kauffman and then sell it to Freddy Augello.
MAYS LANDING — Joseph Mulholland, the first of seven co-defendants to admit to his part in the opioid drug ring connected to the 2012 death of radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.
Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. denied Mulholland’s request Friday for a suspended sentence. DeLury decided instead to lower Mulholland’s charges by one degree.
“Mr. Mulholland, thankfully, in his present state is showing a different face to the world, to his friends, to his community. For that, society should be grateful,” DeLury said. “For the face he showed on the days in question, that are the subject of this conviction, are different.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Ed Weinstock, Mulholland’s attorney, said his client had “a story of redemption,” having stayed sober since he checked himself into a rehab center in July 2013 after abusing drugs and alcohol for more than 30 years.
MAYS LANDING — The ex-wife of the retired Pagans motorcycle gang leader found guilty in the …
The courtroom benches were filled with about 15 people from Mulholland’s recovery network, including Mulholland’s AA sponsor and two men with a total of six years’ sobriety together who said Mulholland mentored them.
In arguing for a suspended sentence, Weinstock said Mulholland risked his life to testify.
“Anyone (who) thinks that his life won’t be at all in jeopardy for doing what he did, I think, quite frankly, is putting blinders on,” he said.
He also said Mulholland, 53, had no prior felonies and prison time would be a hardship considering his client’s health issues, which include heart disease.
“I put myself away,” Mulholland said before he was sentenced. “I’m trying to stay sober and clean. I just want to say I’m sorry I got involved with what I got involved with.”
Prosecutor Seth Levy acknowledged Mulholland was cooperative and his support in court Friday was overwhelming, but he reminded DeLury of Mulholland’s actions in the 2012 murder, including driving hitman Francis Mulholland — no relation — to the scene.
MAYS LANDING — More than four months after the April Kauffman murder trial ended, the last t…
“That caused a lot of tragedy, and I think that at a sentencing like this, that needs to be said, that needs to be heard, it needs to be taken into your honor’s consideration.”
Mulholland’s longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Kennedy, said she did not expect DeLury to grant a suspended sentence, but she accepts the outcome.
“It’s over. I’m just glad it’s over, and so is Joe,” she said after the sentencing. “Everybody can kind of close the book now.”
Mulholland pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in June. He told DeLury he would get oxycodone from April Kauffman’s husband, James Kauffman, and sell it to Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, the former Pagans motorcycle gang leader who was convicted of April’s murder in October.
Prosecutors said April Kauffman had threatened to expose her husband’s illegal activities, including the drug ring run out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice, which led him to hire Augello to have her killed.
MAYS LANDING — One of the four remaining co-defendants yet to be sentenced in the April Kauf…
Mulholland is the latest co-defendant to be sentenced in the drug ring. On Thursday, Beverly Augello, 49, of Summerland Key, Florida, was sentenced to two concurrent five-year sentences for her role in the opioid ring and a separate charge for possession of cocaine. Those sentences will only be served if she re-offends during the next five years.
Also Thursday, sentencing for drug-ring co-defendant Glenn “Slasher” Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, was postponed until Feb. 19.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
Kimberly Pack, April’s daughter, folded into herself, sobbing, on the front row gallery bench as the foreman announced a guilty verdict for each of the six counts, while her husband, Randy, put his arm around her.
A jury of five men and seven women have found Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello guilty of racketeering, leader of a drug trafficking network, distribution of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Oct. 2, 2018, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello was returned to the Atlantic County jail after a jury quickly found him guilty of the murder of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of Dr. James Kauffman and leading a related drug ring.
Ferdinand ‘Freddy’ Augello was found guilty Oct. 2 of the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder James Kauffman and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
The last defense witness was Jessica Bonner, an investigator for the public defender’s office, who discussed the location from which the prosecution said Augello likely made phone calls to James Kauffman on a burner phone.
Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, with Detective Danielle Kratky, told the judge the state would like the jury to be able to decide whether Freddy Augello paid anyone to kill April Kauffman, not specifically alleged hitman Francis Mulholland, who died in 2013.
‘A lesson that she taught me in life was to go out the door every single day with a smile on your face regardless of what’s going on in your life, because you never know the battle that somebody else is fighting,’ Kim Pack said of her mother, April Kauffman, on Friday in court.
Levy brought aerial maps into evidence; Scoppa pointed out where the hooded figure and car were from the surveillance video during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday afternoon. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office lead detective James Scoppa pointed a hooded figure on photos from surveillance video during Thursday’s testimony in the April Kauffman murder trial in Mays Landing.
Levy brought aerial maps into evidence; Scoppa pointed out where the hooded figure and car were from the surveillance video during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday afternoon. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Dr. James Kauffman’s former colleague, nurse practitioner Barbara Greenling has taken the stand during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand Augello's attorney Mary Linehan cross examined Dr. James Kauffman’s former colleague, nurse practitioner Barbara Greenling has taken the stand during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Delaware medical examiner Gary Collins has taken the stand. He is explaining the autopsy process, including both external and internal testing, during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Delaware medical examiner Gary Collins has taken the stand. He is explaining the autopsy process, including both external and internal testing, during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Delaware medical examiner Gary Collins has taken the stand. He is explaining the autopsy process, including both external and internal testing, during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Delaware medical examiner Gary Collins has taken the stand. He is explaining the autopsy process, including both external and internal testing, during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Delaware medical examiner Gary Collins has taken the stand. He is explaining the autopsy process, including both external and internal testing, during April Kauffman murder trial, Thursday morning. Sept. 27, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A jury of five men and seven women found Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello guilty of racketeering, leader of a drug trafficking network, distribution of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, the 2012 murder April Kauffman and conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman.
Kimberly Pack, April’s daughter, folded into herself, sobbing, on the front row gallery bench as the foreman announced a guilty verdict for each of the six counts, while her husband, Randy, put his arm around her.
A jury of five men and seven women have found Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello guilty of racketeering, leader of a drug trafficking network, distribution of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Oct. 2, 2018, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)