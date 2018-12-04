MAYS LANDING — Sentencings for four of the co-defendants turned state’s witnesses in the April Kauffman murder case have been postponed.
The sentencings for Joseph Mulholland, Beverly Augello, Glenn Seeler and Tabitha Chapman, which were originally scheduled for Thursday, have been rescheduled to 9 a.m. Feb. 7 before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records.
Cheryl Pizza, the fifth co-defendant, is still scheduled to appear Thursday morning before DeLury.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello’s sentencing, which is slated for Wednesday, is still on, according to court staff. A jury found Augello, 62, a sign maker and retired member of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club from Upper Township, guilty of the murder of April Kauffman and conspiracy to murder her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, as well as leading a drug ring, on Oct. 2.
All of the co-defendants were indicted in April on charges of racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the opioid drug ring Kauffman led out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
However, they all folded over the summer, pleading guilty and agreeing to testify for the state during Augello’s trial.
Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was the first to take a deal, pleading guilty to second-degree racketeering in June.
Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, and Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, took plea deals in July. Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Keys, Florida, and Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, pleaded guilty in August.
Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, who was indicted along with the others, is taking his case to trial, with his next court appearance slated for Thursday.
