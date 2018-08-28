MAYS LANDING — One of the last defendants yet to plead guilty in the murder case of April Kauffman is scheduled to appear in Atlantic County Superior Court Thursday.
Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, is slated to appear at 11 a.m. before Judge Bernard DeLury.
Pagano is charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of a drug ring Dr. James Kauffman ran out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
Five co-defendants in the case have already taken deals from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, including: Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida; Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina; Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, Cape May County.
Two more defendants in the murder case of April Kauffman have pleaded guilty in exchange for…
The only other defendant who has maintained their not guilty plea is Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, who is accused of arranging for a hitman to murder April Kauffman and attempting to have James Kauffman murdered, in addition to leading the drug ring.
April Kauffman, 47, was found shot to death May 10, 2012, inside the Linwood home she shared with her husband, James. The Prosecutor’s Office said James Kauffman hired a hitman to kill his wife in order to keep her from exposing his drug ring and also from winning a large divorce settlement. James Kauffman was found dead in his jail cell two weeks after the charges were announced from an apparent suicide.
Jury selection in Ferdinand Augello’s trial is scheduled to being Sept. 11.
