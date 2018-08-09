MAYS LANDING — The remaining co-defendants in the Dr. James Kauffman murder-for-hire and drug ring case appear headed for plea deals.
Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, and Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, all appeared Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court for status conferences, but only two were heard before Judge Bernard E. DeLury.
“I know you’ve been working all afternoon in attempts to move the case along, and hopefully be able to resolve it,” DeLury said during Pagano’s appearance, but added more time was needed. Pagano’s next court appearance is slated for 11 a.m. Aug. 30.
Earlier in the afternoon, Chapman’s laywer, Jim Grimley, said he is reviewing evidence in the case, but that “more likely than not this will be a nontrial disposition.”
A nontrial disposition can mean any resolution in a case without going to trial, such as a plea deal.
Augello and her attorney, Hal Kokes, left the courtroom early in the afternoon with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy. When they returned, court had been adjourned.
Chapman and Augello are scheduled to appear again at 9 a.m. Aug. 23.
Beverly Augello is the ex-wife and former business partner of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, who is charged with the attempted murder of James Kauffman and murder of Kauffman’s wife, April, a local veterans advocate and radio personality slain in 2012.
Jury selection is his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.
If a deal is reached, Augello, Pagano and Chapman would be the fourth, fifth and sixth co-defendants to plead guilty, following Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina; Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, Cape May County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.