Atlantic County Superior Court, Mays Landing
 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING —Three co-defendants who have maintained their innocence against racketeering charges as part of the opioid drug ring Dr. James Kauffman ran out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice are scheduled to appear Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, is slated to appear at 9 a.m., while Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, and Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, are both scheduled for 1:30 p.m., all before Judge Bernard E. DeLury.

The three are charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the drug ring.

Co-defendants Joseph Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township; Cheryl Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina, have agreed to plea deals in the case.

Mulholland was the first co-defendant to take a deal when he pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in June. Pizza and Seeler both pleaded guilty July 25.

During the court appearance, Seeler named Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, Cheryl Pizza, Paul Pagano and Joseph Mulholland as co-conspirators.

Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the attempted murder of James Kauffman and murder of Kauffman’s wife, April, a local veterans’ advocate and radio personality slain in 2012, as well as the drug ring.

Augello rejected a plea deal last month and jury selection in his trial is set to begin Sept. 11.

