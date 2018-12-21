LOWER TOWNSHIP — In a quiet, cottage-lined street that dead ends on the Delaware Bay in Cape May County, the few year-round residents here still vividly remember Francis Mulholland, five years after his death.
Once a youth sports coach and loving father, Mulholland got addicted to heroin and became a nightmare to some of those who lived by him. Blamed by investigators as the contract killer of veterans advocate April Kauffman, Mulholland lives on in reputation in the Villas section of the township.
"That's his ghost, man," said neighbor Anne Kniatt, referring to a Google streetview image that captures Mulholland, then 46, outside the home in August 2013, two months before his death.
In the image, Mulholland is standing in his front yard wearing an olive green shirt holding something in his hand, his face blurred. A dark-colored pickup truck is parked in the driveway and two beach chairs lean against the front steps.
There's renewed interest in Mulholland following the October murder conviction of Ferdinand Augello.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office claimed Augello, retired president of the Cape May County chapter of the outlaw motorcycle club, hired Mulholland to kill Kauffman in her Linwood home in 2012.
While never officially part of his defense, Augello maintained that Mulholland was killed by another man, and his death set up to look like an overdose, to eliminate any loose ends.
Recently, Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland revealed that he has reopened the death investigation, but did not say why, only that his review comes after a referral from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
And that's brought more questions about Mulholland, and reporters to the neighborhood.
“He had a big frickin party right after that woman got shot,” Kniatt said Wednesday morning from her front porch. She described her neighbor as loud and obnoxious, especially in the last year of his life.
She said the cops and ambulance were at the residence often. Kniatt pointed to a padlock on her mailbox and "no trespassing" signs on her lawn, which she said she added to keep Mulholland away.
“I hate to see somebody die, but what a bastard," said Kniatt, who believed it was merely an overdose.
In the years before Francis Mulholland lived in the little, white single-family house at 108 W. Jacksonville Ave., the home belonged to his parents, Edward and Catherine. Catherine died at age 69 in 2003 and Edward died in early 2013. Now Mulholland’s former home sits empty.
Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified by name, has lived two houses down from the Mulholland residence for 23 years and remembers when Francis Mulholland moved in with his son, Sean, in the 1990s.
“He was all about his kid when he was little,” the neighbor said, noting he was a youth sports coach.
She said when the son moved out after high school, Mulholland went “hook, line and sinker for drugs.”
“There were a couple times he was a little loud,” the neighbor said. “Once his dad died, he really lost it and went hard core into drugs.”
On the morning of Oct. 8, 2013, the date of Mulholland’s death, Kniatt said she saw him in the morning, in a “good mood” and then didn’t notice anything unusual until friends showed up in the afternoon.
“One guy jumped into the window to see if he was alright,” she said. “They found him dead in the living room with a needle in his arm.”
The police arrived and more neighbors and friends gathered outside of the home, Kniatt recalled.
Mulholland was dead when investigators arrived to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. that day, according to the Lower Township police report.
Under oath during Augello’s trial for murder, co-defendant Joseph Mulholland - no relation to Francis Mulholland - testified that he had stopped by his friend's home early that morning, but there was no answer. He said he heard the television blaring and left.
Joseph Mulholland, who had just come back from rehab for drug abuse that summer, testified that Francis was addicted to heroin at the time and he was trying to get him clean.
Later that day, Joseph Mulholland went to an AA meeting with his friend Henry VonColln and received a phone call from his wife asking him to check on Francis Mulholland because Francis’ girlfriend could not reach him.
The two men drove to the home.
“And the TV was still blasting. And Henry had went through the side window and came out the front door and said he was dead,” Joseph Mulholland testified.
Voncolln called 9-1-1 when he found his friend, who he called “Frank,” on the living room floor, cold and blue. Voncolln refused to perform CPR, and rescue and medics were dispatched to the home. Voncolln could not be reached for comment.
Although the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called, it was nurse practitioner Barbara Greenling from Kauffman’s endocrinology practice who eventually pronounced Mulholland dead.
Evidence introduced at the trial included photos from the scene. One showed an ashtray with two blue packets inside, a wad of cash wrapped in foldable reading glasses, and two pill bottles bearing Joseph Mulholland’s name, prescribed by Kauffman and dated April 25, 2013.
Joseph Mulholland speculated at trial that Francis Mulholland could have stolen the pill bottles from him.
Ed Weinstock, defense attorney for Joseph Mulholland, who is slated to be sentenced in February for racketeering charges related to April Kauffman’s death, did not respond for a request for comment.
Francis Mulholland’s son, Sean, whose last listed address is in West Virginia, could not be reached for comment.
Despite the reported nuisance behavior, Francis Cooper, who has lived across the street from the Mulholland home since 1982, said he never had a problem with Francis Mulholland.
“As far as I’m concerned, Frank was a nice guy,” he said.
As for Mulholland’s alleged drug abuse, Cooper said “That was his story, not mine.”
