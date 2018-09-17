MAYS LANDING — James Kauffman and Ferdinand Augello were two men obsessed with making money who were living vastly different lives, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, the first day of the murder trial in the death of April Kauffman.
“And yet in their mutual greed, they found common ground,” Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, a 62-year-old retired Pagans motorcycle club member and local sign maker, is the the only man left alive charged in April Kauffman’s murder. Police say he hired a hitman to kill April Kauffman at the request of her husband, James Kauffman, to save what he called his financial "empire," a drug ring run out of his medical practice.
The trial began Monday morning with opening statements from the prosecution and the defense, who painted two very different pictures for the 12-person jury.
Augello’s attorney, Mary Linehan, told jurors that the prosecution believes itself “too big to fail.”
“They’ve made national TV appearances and sent out PR on their own appearances,” Linehan said. “But the buck stops here and the accounting begins.”
She said the prosecution would try to connect her client to the murder, but it was James Kauffman who was responsible for the murder of his wife. She alluded to several pieces of information that could show the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office knew about James Kauffman’s connection to the murder since 2012, and possibly even knew of the plot to kill April when she was still alive, yet did not act.
“Who are these men who move human beings around like game pieces, who hold information that determines who lives and who dies?” Linehan said.
April Kauffman, 47, was a beloved veterans advocate and radio host who was found murdered in the Linwood home she shared with her husband, a well-known endocrinologist, in May 2012.
For five years, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office never named a suspect in the case until the appointment of Damon G. Tyner to head the office in March 2017. Tyner announced murder and racketeering charges in January against Kauffman and Augello, as well as racketeering charges against several other Pagans and associates. Two weeks later, Kauffman was found hanged in his jail cell.
On Monday, the court room was filled with reporters and several people interested in the case, including James Kauffman’s widow, Carole Weintraub. Tyner also showed up briefly for a portion of the testimony. Others, including April's daughter from her first marriage, Kimberly Pack, are barred from attending because they are named as witnesses in the case.
Augello appeared in court, clean shaven, beside Linehan and co-counsel Omar Aguilar, wearing a dark suit and red tie, his long gray hair tied back in a pony tail. Unshackled, the defendant took copious notes and appeared at times annoyed with the statements being made in the recordings being played, reaching across Aguilar to whisper into Linehan’s ear.
The state’s first witness was Andrew “Chef” Glick, the former president of the Cape May County chapter of the Pagans, who helped take down Augello by agreeing to cooperate with authorities after his arrest on drug and weapons charges in November 2017.
Glick told the jury that he was the president of the chapter when he learned of Augello’s alleged opioid drug ring with the doctor, and asked to get involved. He talked about the history of the club and its hierarchy, and said that the drug ring may have involved many Pagans, but was not “a Pagan thing.”
Glick said that Augello told him about Kauffman’s plan to murder his wife prior to April's death.
“The day of May 10, I came home from work and I walked in and my wife came in, ‘You’ve got to put on the news.’ I said, ‘what?’ She said, ‘You’re doctor, his wife was just murdered,’” Glick said. “I was pretty freaked out.”
Six months later, Glick said that he was no longer concerned about the murder and eventually became the go-between for Kauffman and Augello. He said the two men never met in person or spoke on the phone.
In March 2017, however, things changed, Glick said. He testified that the doctor started getting nervous and “went off” on Augello’s ex-wife Beverly, who was also charged with participating in the drug ring and has taken a plea agreement.
“Fred was not afraid of anybody. Fred was just didn’t want to lose … it was the money. The sign shop didn’t pay the bills, the doc’s money paid the bills,” Glick said. “He was just concerned of losing that cash flow.”
Glick said he didn’t know where the murder weapon was located, but Augello had told him it would never be found. He also testified that Augello was relieved when the alleged hitman, Francis Mulholland, was found dead in October 2013 of a heroin overdose.
Jurors listened to two nearly hour-long undercover recordings Glick had participated in after his November arrest, one with former Pagans member Joseph Drinhouser and another with Augello.
In the video that takes place the day after Thanksgiving 2017, Drinhouser and Glick discuss Augello’s knowledge of the murder of April Kauffman. In the audio recording with Augello, he relays to the defendant that he saw a letter from Kauffman’s attorney, Ed Jacobs, naming Augello and Francis Mulholland as responsible for April’s death. Neither recording explicitly connected Augello to the murder. In fact, Augello reiterates several times in the latter recording that he doesn’t know the doctor and calls it "a bizarro scapegoat fantasy.”
"I don't even know this guy, I wasn't a patient of his," Augello says of Kauffman in the recording.
Trial will resume Tuesday with more testimony from Glick and cross examination, as well as possible testimony from Jacobs regarding his client and the letter referred to in the recordings.
