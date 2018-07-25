MAYS LANDING — Two more defendants pleaded guilty Wednesday in the opioid drug ring Dr. James Kauffman ran out of his Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
Glenn Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury.
Seeler, who uses a cane, sat during his appearance and answered DeLury’s questions about the opioid ring, naming Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, Cheryl Pizza, Paul Pagano and Joseph Mulholland as co-conspirators.
Augello is charged with the attempted murder of James Kauffman and murder of Kauffman's wife, April, a local veterans advocate and radio personality slain in 2012.
“I would have to go see Dr. Kauffman,” Seeler said when DeLury asked him about his part in the ring. “He would give me a prescription, and when I got the prescription, I would have to give half to Fred Augello.”
Seeler said Augello introduced him to Kauffman, that the pair were running the ring. Seeler said he filled one prescription a month for 120 Percocet pills over three years. He added that Augello would hand off his half to someone else to sell.
For his participation in the scheme, Seeler got to keep half the pills, he said, and recruited Pizza into the scheme.
Pizza, 36, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the drug ring, also agreed to a plea deal.
Both are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.
They follow Mulholland, 53, of the Villas section of Lower Township, who pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering June 21.
As part of the plea deal, Seeler will be sentenced at the discretion of DeLury. A second-degree charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, but as part of the deal, Seeler’s lawyer, Timothy Reilly, said he retains the right to argue that Seeler should be sentenced at a third-degree level, which carries probation or a suspended sentence.
Seeler also agreed to provide honest testimony at the upcoming trial of Augello, which begins jury selection Sept. 11.
Other defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs as part of the drug ring. Beverly Augello, of Summerland Key, Florida; Pagano, of Egg Harbor Township; and Tabitha Chapman, of Absecon, are all scheduled for 1:30 p.m. status conferences Aug. 9.
