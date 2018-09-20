State v Augello 91918 Claire Lowe (2).jpg
MAYS LANDING — The trial surrounding the 2012 killing of April Kauffman will resume Thursday with cross examination, and the state expected to call two new witnesses to the stand.

Augello tapes weave tale of Mexican cartel, plot to kill Kauffman

10:20 a.m.: Linehan asked Glick how much he made selling cocaine and meth that he got from "Jazz."

“It wasn’t that much, I made my personal use,” he said, adding that he would break even and have his portion for free.

After Jazz was arrested, Glick said he met "Valdez" at Roar to the Shore in Wildwood in 2015 and bought four ounces of meth for $1,000 each, reselling for $1,5000 each, he testified.

Linehan continued asking about the real names of the Pagans, which Glick couldn't come up with.

“So all these grown men hang around and call each other Scooter, and Jazz and stuff?” Linehan asked, and Glick said yes.

10:05 a.m.: Glick told defense attorney Mary Linehan during cross examination that he started selling meth in 2013 and got it from another Pagan named Jazz.

“I don’t think he was running a network," Glick said of Jazz, a member of the Cumberland County chapter of the Pagans. "He just has a connection and asked if I was interesting in buying anything."

Glick said he was offered the drugs for personal use and to do "whatever" he wanted with them. He said he would sell them to people in his chapter or others. 

Linehan asked for Jazz's really name, but Glick said he didn't know it.

"We rarely ever know what the real names are," he said.

9:50 a.m.: Ferdinand Augello's defense attorney Mary Linehan continued cross-examination of Andrew Glick Thursday, asking about his alcohol and drug use, his employment and history with the law.

Glick said he started drinking in his teens, and said he's used marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, but not since his November arrest. He used to work at The Shores at Wesley Manor, Ocean City but was terminated, he said.

“The termination was due an ethics violation," Glick said. "Me being in the motorcycle club was found out.”

Linehan asked if he was law-abiding during his employment, and Glick said he sold drugs. 

Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman and with leading an opioid drug ring with James Kauffman out of the doctor’s medical office.

But the testimony so far has centered on Augello’s third charge of conspiracy to murder James Kauffman, which the state alleges Augello wanted to avoid Kauffman from implicating him in the drug ring and murder.

Jury see, hear Augello deny April Kauffman's murder

During the trial so far, many recorded conversations have been played and were difficult to understand. Augello seemed concerned during some of the recordings that someone was listening to his conversations, whispering, turning on the radio and passing notes.

During the recordings, informant Andrew Glick during his third day on the stand told Augello that a Mexican drug cartel was willing to take out Kauffman in jail to avoid losing one of their best clients.

Money, greed fueled April Kauffman murder, informant testifies

Glick tells Augello he has someone who will poison the doctor’s commissary and the two discuss when and how it would happen. Glick told Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy that Augello told him he wanted Kauffman dead “the sooner the better.”

Photos from the April Kauffman murder case

