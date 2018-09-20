Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, seated with his attorneys Mary Linehan and Omar Aguilar, is charged in the murder of April Kauffman. Here, he reads transcripts as secret recordings of him are played for the jury Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
10:20 a.m.: Linehan asked Glick how much he made selling cocaine and meth that he got from "Jazz."
“It wasn’t that much, I made my personal use,” he said, adding that he would break even and have his portion for free.
After Jazz was arrested, Glick said he met "Valdez" at Roar to the Shore in Wildwood in 2015 and bought four ounces of meth for $1,000 each, reselling for $1,5000 each, he testified.
Linehan continued asking about the real names of the Pagans, which Glick couldn't come up with.
“So all these grown men hang around and call each other Scooter, and Jazz and stuff?” Linehan asked, and Glick said yes.
10:05 a.m.: Glick told defense attorney Mary Linehan during cross examination that he started selling meth in 2013 and got it from another Pagan named Jazz.
“I don’t think he was running a network," Glick said of Jazz, a member of the Cumberland County chapter of the Pagans. "He just has a connection and asked if I was interesting in buying anything."
Glick said he was offered the drugs for personal use and to do "whatever" he wanted with them. He said he would sell them to people in his chapter or others.
Linehan asked for Jazz's really name, but Glick said he didn't know it.
"We rarely ever know what the real names are," he said.
9:50 a.m.: Ferdinand Augello's defense attorney Mary Linehan continued cross-examination of Andrew Glick Thursday, asking about his alcohol and drug use, his employment and history with the law.
Glick said he started drinking in his teens, and said he's used marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, but not since his November arrest. He used to work at The Shores at Wesley Manor, Ocean City but was terminated, he said.
“The termination was due an ethics violation," Glick said. "Me being in the motorcycle club was found out.”
Linehan asked if he was law-abiding during his employment, and Glick said he sold drugs.
--
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman and with leading an opioid drug ring with James Kauffman out of the doctor’s medical office.
But the testimony so far has centered on Augello’s third charge of conspiracy to murder James Kauffman, which the state alleges Augello wanted to avoid Kauffman from implicating him in the drug ring and murder.
During the trial so far, many recorded conversations have been played and were difficult to understand. Augello seemed concerned during some of the recordings that someone was listening to his conversations, whispering, turning on the radio and passing notes.
During the recordings, informant Andrew Glick during his third day on the stand told Augello that a Mexican drug cartel was willing to take out Kauffman in jail to avoid losing one of their best clients.
Glick tells Augello he has someone who will poison the doctor’s commissary and the two discuss when and how it would happen. Glick told Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy that Augello told him he wanted Kauffman dead “the sooner the better.”
Ferdinand Augello, right, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the killing of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug trafficking network out of James Kauffman’s medical practice. Jury selection in his trial begins Sept. 11.
Ferdinand Augello, left, Paul Pagano and Tabitha Chapman make their first court appearances via video Thursday before Judge Bernard DeLury in the April Kauffman murder-for-hire case. Eight people were charged total, most of them members or associates of the Pagans motorcycle gang.
Cheryl Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, was a co-defendant in the case, charged with racketeering, who took a plea deal in July. According to 2015 news reports out of Sanford, North Carolina, Pizza shot at her now ex-husband and co-defendant Glenn Seeler after a fight over text messages. In addition, Seeler and Pizza were arrested in 2013 during a search of their home in Ocean City, New Jersey, that yielded weapons and drugs. According to a search warrant related to the Kauffman case, Pizza admitted to police in 2013 that she and Seeler were getting drugs from James Kauffman.
Ferdinand Augello, 61, of Petersburg, N.J., was charged with first degree leader of racketeering, first degree murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman and first degree of racketeering.
Ferdinand Augello, left, with public defenders Mary Linehan and Omar Aguilar, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in the killing of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice in front of Judge Bernard DeLury.
Glenn Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, a co-defendant who took a plea deal in July, is an alleged Pagans member nicknamed “Slasher.” The June 2017 search warrant for Kauffman’s medical practice states that a confidential informant told police shortly after April’s death in 2012 that Seeler had told the informant that a Linwood doctor was supplying “dirty scripts” and wanted to hire someone to kill his wife. Seeler is shown in April with attorney Timothy Reilly, who is also named as a witness.
Joseph Mulholland, 52, of Villas, alongside attorney Ed Weinstock, was a co-defendant in the case and the first to take a plea agreement in June. In a transcript of the grand jury hearing that led to indictments against Augello and the others, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Detective James Scoppa Jr. said Joseph Mulholland admitted to picking up alleged hitman Francis Mulholland and driving him to the Kauffman residence. Weinstock was named as a witness for the defense in the trial.
