MAYS LANDING — The last co-defendant charged in the alleged opioid ring run out of Dr. James Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township office is heading to trial.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury decided Friday that Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, will have a separate trial from Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello after no plea deal was reached.
Pagano is headed for trial, separate from Augello. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/812JVVypoa— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 31, 2018
Pagano, an alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader, is charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs.
After a conference in DeLury’s chambers with Pagano’s attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., of Philadelphia, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, DeLury announced there was no plea agreement and “the matter is not now ripe for a plea.”
Levy then moved to sever Pagano’s case from that of Augello, who is the only other remaining co-defendant going to trial.
“In this case, a separate trial appears to be in the interest of justice,” DeLury said. “First, this defendant’s culpability in the matter is not as great as that alleged against Mr. Augello. Second, this defendant’s trial preparation and strategy has been different and is not fairly to be pressed to trial at this point.”
Most of the evidence against Pagano appears to be "inferential and circumstantial," DeLury said, adding it could be a distraction to both the state's prosecution and the defense in Augello's case.
Pagano is scheduled to appear before DeLury for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Nov. 2.
MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court judge will allow into evidence a 2017 letter written by the …
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman, leading a drug-trafficking network, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Jury selection in Augello's trial is slated to begin Sept. 11.
The co-defendants who have pleaded guilty and agreed to testify at Augello’s trial include:
- Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida
- Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon
- Glenn Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina
- Cheryl Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Joseph Mulholland, 52, of the Villas section of Lower Township
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.