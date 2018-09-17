MAYS LANDING — Opening statements for the April Kauffman murder trial are scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday in Atlantic County Superior Court.
On trial will be former Pagans motorcycle club leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, the only person left alive who is charged in Kauffman's 2012 death.
Augello is also charged with conspiracy to murder Dr. James Kauffman and leading an opioid drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. said he expects the trial to take two weeks with a third week reserved for jury deliberations.
The case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy. Attorney Mary Linehan is leading Augello’s defense.
Eight men and seven women were chosen after two days of jury selection Tuesday and Wednesday to make up the panel of 12 jurors plus three alternates.
Authorities allege Augello, a longtime local sign maker, and endocrinologist James Kauffman, of Linwood, conspired to hire a hitman to kill Kauffman’s wife, April, to avoid both her exposing the doctor’s drug ring and a costly divorce.
Kauffman died in January in his Hudson County jail cell, two weeks after he was charged in her murder. Francis Mulholland, the hitman authorities believe killed April, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his home in the Villas section of Lower Township.
Follow along with Staff Writer Claire Lowe on Twitter for updates from the courtroom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.