‘Oh, definitely not guilty,’ Freddy Augello replied when Judge Bernard DeLury asked whether he wanted to change his plea Thursday. He faces life in prison if convicted.

 Molly Bilinski / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — A gag order filed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday seeks to silence an alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader charged with the 2012 murder of veterans advocate and businesswoman April Kauffman whose social media accounts have been filled with posts proclaiming his innocence and revealing evidence that has not been made public.

Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with murder of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of Dr. James Kauffman and leading an alleged drug-trafficking network. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment April 19 and turned down a plea deal during a pretrial conference Thursday.

It is unclear who has been making the posts on Augello's accounts. Augello has been has been in the Atlantic County jail since his Jan. 9 arrest, and a spokeswoman has said inmates do not have access to the internet from inside the jail. There was no answer to a private message asking the identity of the poster on the social media page.

In the gag order application submitted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, he argues that an unidentified victim came forward July 5, concerned for their safety and privacy because of Augello’s use of social media, specifically statements made about cooperating witnesses.

Levy goes on to argue that the posts could threaten the impartiality of the jury and negatively impact co-defendants.

“With each release of content, with each additional piece of information and every line of discovery revealed, defendant Augello has the potential to taint, prejudice and disqualify an innumerable number of jurors,” Levy wrote. “The only hope for a fair trial in this case is to stem the current flow of discovery to the public.”

Mary Linehan, Augello’s attorney, said the motion is “inconsistent with the national media attention that the Prosecutor’s Office entertained.”

In a June 21 news release, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced that the investigation into the April Kauffman homicide would featured on ABC’s “20/20” and would include interviews with himself and other members of the Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment.

Public posts on Augello’s social media accounts include the mailing addresses for the jail to send him reading materials or letters, visitation hours and instructions to only contact him through direct messages on Facebook. The posts also have proclaimed Augello's innocence, citing grand jury transcripts and other evidence.

“They want to put a gag order on me because they are afraid of the truth and afraid to arrest the self confessed perpetrators in this case,” a post read Thursday. “It is that simple. If they were not afraid of knowledge they wouldn't want to subjugate my constitutional first amendment right to freedom of speech.”

Judge Bernard DeLury will decide the gag-order matter at 2 p.m. Monday. Jury selection for Augello’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.

Contact: 609-272-7241
 
 
Twitter @ACPressMollyB

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

