Kauffman detention hearings
Buy Now

Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, charged with murder and racketeering related to Kauffman’s death, remained outspoken in his defense, even from behind bars, until a gag order was issued last month by Judge Bernard DeLury. Even that hasn't quieted him completely.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

A month from now, the only man left alive accused in the murder of April Kauffman will stand trial, and he isn’t going down without a fight.

Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, charged with murder and racketeering related to Kauffman’s death, remained outspoken in his defense, even from behind bars, until a gag order was issued last month by Judge Bernard DeLury. Even that hasn't quieted him completely.

Someone using his Facebook account posts photos of Augello, quotes the U.S. Constitution and shares news stories in protest of the gag order.

“In my entire 62 years as a free born citizen of the United States of America I have never felt the kind of uneasy and uncomfortable feeling that I do now expressing or defending myself in any venue while conglomerate media sources operate freely as my adversary,” reads a post on the Facebook page attributed to Freddy Augello one day after the gag order went into effect.

Augello, of Upper Township, an alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader — although he claims he retired years ago — wants the questions he raised prior to the order, including about the role of his co-defendants in the murder, to come into play in the trial, which is set to begin Sept. 11 with jury selection.

The Kauffman murder trial has been barreling forward for several months after more than five years of inaction. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner is credited with taking action on the outstanding investigation.

An affidavit in the case points to several confidential informants who supplied the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with the requisite information to bring charges against Augello, April's husband James Kauffman and six others who allegedly participated in an opioid drug ring run out of Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.

Photos from the April Kauffman murder case

1 of 83