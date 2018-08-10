Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, charged with murder and racketeering related to Kauffman’s death, remained outspoken in his defense, even from behind bars, until a gag order was issued last month by Judge Bernard DeLury. Even that hasn't quieted him completely.
A month from now, the only man left alive accused in the murder of April Kauffman will stand trial, and he isn’t going down without a fight.
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, charged with murder and racketeering related to Kauffman’s death, remained outspoken in his defense, even from behind bars, until a gag order was issued last month by Judge Bernard DeLury. Even that hasn't quieted him completely.
Someone using his Facebook account posts photos of Augello, quotes the U.S. Constitution and shares news stories in protest of the gag order.
“In my entire 62 years as a free born citizen of the United States of America I have never felt the kind of uneasy and uncomfortable feeling that I do now expressing or defending myself in any venue while conglomerate media sources operate freely as my adversary,” reads a post on the Facebook page attributed to Freddy Augello one day after the gag order went into effect.
MAYS LANDING — The remaining co-defendants in the Dr. James Kauffman murder-for-hire and dru…
Augello, of Upper Township, an alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader — although he claims he retired years ago — wants the questions he raised prior to the order, including about the role of his co-defendants in the murder, to come into play in the trial, which is set to begin Sept. 11 with jury selection.
The Kauffman murder trial has been barreling forward for several months after more than five years of inaction. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner is credited with taking action on the outstanding investigation.
An affidavit in the case points to several confidential informants who supplied the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with the requisite information to bring charges against Augello, April's husband James Kauffman and six others who allegedly participated in an opioid drug ring run out of Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
Ferdinand Augello, right, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the killing of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug trafficking network. out of James Kauffman’s medical practice in front of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
Media cameras set up for Dr. James Kauffman first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand Augello, left, Paul Pagano and Tabitha Chapman make their first court appearances via video Thursday before Judge Bernard DeLury in the April Kauffman murder-for-hire case. Eight people were charged total, most of them members or associates of the Pagans motorcycle gang.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, speaks to the media after Kauffman's first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand Augello, left Paul Pagano right and Tabitha Chapman along with Dr. James Kauffman make their first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Dr. James Kauffman make his first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
KAUFFMAN Dr. James Kauffman makes his first court appearance by video Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court to face murder and racketeering charges in connection with the 2012 killing of his wife, April, and a drug ring conspiracy with the Pagan motorcycle gang. He appeared via video from a Hudson County jail, where Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said he was moved for his own safety.
Dr. James Kauffman, 68, appears via video in Atlantic County Criminal Court for his first appearance regarding murder and racketeering charges in connection to the 2012 murder of his wife April Kauffman.
Dr. James Kauffman, 68, appears via video in Atlantic County Criminal Court for his first appearance regarding murder and racketeering charges in connection to the 2012 murder of his wife April Kauffman.
The former home of Francis Mulholland, who Atlantic County Prosecutors said Wednesday was hired to kill April Kauffman in her home in 2012, is under construction at the 100 block of West Jacksonville Avenue in Lower Township. Wednesday, January 10
The Philadelphia condominium complex, Symphony House, where Dr. James Kauffman owns a home with his wife, Carol Weintraub. The condominium was included as part of a search warrant executed over the summer at Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
PAGANO Paul Pagano, 61, Egg Harbor Twp, NJAtlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
James Kauffman, 68 Linwood, NJ. Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
Chapman Tabitha Chapman, 35, Absecon, NJAtlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
SEELER Glenn Seeler, 37, Sanford, NC. Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
Augello Beverly Augello, 47 Summerland Keys Fla. Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (provided Atlantic County Prosecutor)
Ferdinand Augello, 61, of Petersburg, N.J., was charged with first degree leader of racketeering, first degree murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman and first degree of racketeering.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, joined by law enforcement officials, hold a press conference, regarding James Kauffman, had ordered his wife killed to protect an illegal drug business Tuesday Jan 9, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Kim Pack is expressive as she speaks to the media at law office of D'Arcy Johnson Day following the arrest of her step father, Dr. James Kauffman in connection to the murder of her mother, April Kauffman.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, joined by law enforcement officials, hold a press conference, regarding James Kauffman, had ordered his wife killed to protect an illegal drug business Tuesday Jan 9, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. A chart shows the connections of the individuals involved. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, left joined by law enforcement officials, hold a press conference, regarding James Kauffman, had ordered his wife killed to protect an illegal drug business Tuesday Jan 9, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, middle joined by law enforcement officials, hold a press conference, regarding James Kauffman, had ordered his wife killed to protect an illegal drug business Tuesday Jan 9, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
‘For the past 5½ years since April Kauffman was found shot to death inside her home in Linwood, New Jersey, there has been little movement in this case and no arrests have been made in connection with the murder. That is, until today,’ Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday at his office in announcing charges in the 2012 death of Kauffman.
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
‘For the past 5½ years since April Kauffman was found shot to death inside her home in Linwood, New Jersey, there has been little movement in this case and no arrests have been made in connection with the murder. That is, until today,’ Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday at his office in announcing charges in the 2012 death of Kauffman.
Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ferdinand Augelo, 61, of Petersburg, N.J., was charged with first degree leader of racketeering, first degree murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to commit murder of James Kauffman and first degree of racketeering.
Ferdinand Augello, left, with public defenders Mary Linehan and Omar Aguilar, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in the killing of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice in front of Judge Bernard DeLury.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy represents the state in the cases of Ferdinand Augello, Glenn Seeler, Joseph Mulholland and Tabitha Capman in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
Kim Pack, daughter of April Kauffman, observes in Judge Bernard DeLury’s courtroom Thursday during the arraignments of Ferdinand Augello and three other associates of James Kauffman’s alleged deadly drug ring.
TYNER “In an effort to maintain law enforcement’s transparency that is paramount to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, it is our responsibility to address concerns raised by the public and the media as to our capacity to adequately investigate the alleged sexual assaults at Stockton University,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. “ACPO has informed the state New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the state Division of Criminal Justice of the potential conflicts of interest.”
Joseph Mulholland, alongside attorney Ed Weinstock, pleaded not guilty to first degree racketeering in front of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
Ferdinand Augello pleaded not guilty in April to charges of murder in the killing of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug trafficking network out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
Joseph Mulholland, alongside attorney Ed Weinstock, pled not guilty to first degree racketeering in front of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
Ferdinand Augello, right, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the killing of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading a drug trafficking network. out of James Kauffman’s medical practice in front of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19
Media cameras set up for Dr. James Kauffman first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand Augello, left, Paul Pagano and Tabitha Chapman make their first court appearances via video Thursday before Judge Bernard DeLury in the April Kauffman murder-for-hire case. Eight people were charged total, most of them members or associates of the Pagans motorcycle gang.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, speaks to the media after Kauffman's first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Ferdinand Augello, left Paul Pagano right and Tabitha Chapman along with Dr. James Kauffman make their first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Dr. James Kauffman make his first court appearance charged in murder for hire of wife April, and drug ring conspiracy with Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang at Atlantic County Criminal Court Thursday Jan 11, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
KAUFFMAN Dr. James Kauffman makes his first court appearance by video Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court to face murder and racketeering charges in connection with the 2012 killing of his wife, April, and a drug ring conspiracy with the Pagan motorcycle gang. He appeared via video from a Hudson County jail, where Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said he was moved for his own safety.